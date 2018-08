No you don't admire Imran Khan. How dare you people say you admire him but in the same sentence grossly insult and destroy the man's tenacity, strength, character and honesty? By using words like "puppet" or the armies "stooge" you reduce and rape Imran Khan's character. If there is one thing this man has demonstrated in his life that is his tenacity and refusal, almost doggedly stubborn to be dictated to by others. He could have been in power decades ago when Gen. Zia offered him a post in government and then in 1990s Nawaz offered him ministership. Instead he fought for 22 long years and now you have gall to call him "puppet"!



Imran is a lion. And lions do not get turned into puppets. Only dogs can be leashed .....

