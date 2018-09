Me as well. I am going to set up a bank debit. I think we the ex-pat Pakistani's must answer this call. And most important of all we can trust the money will be used properly and not going inbuying apartments in London. I think all of us in Europe and America are uniquey placed to help as on the whole our income will be highest compared to others. So let us all unite behind Prime Minister Imran Khan.



We made Shaukat Khanum Hospital a reality - most of the money came from ex-pat Pakistani's so let's make this a reality also.



Can somebody give me bank sort code, account details for a direct debit please?

