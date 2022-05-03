Prime Minister Imran Khan Again

I will keep it short and direct.
In KPK, PTI Government is established since 9 years, can KPK declare Imran Khan Prime Minister of KPK? Will that be ok? IK can rule for more than 10 years and it will be 20 years of PTI Govt and we will have one of the most advanced independent province example for all Pakistan instead of trying IK as PM again whole over Pakistan.
@Norwegian @Imran Khan @Black.Mamba @Asimzranger @ghazi52
