Personally, a day to remember, a day to cherish and a day that gives me energy to work stronger and harder to play whatever little role i can for prosperity of Pakistan.

In todays voting, the opposition mainly composed of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League failed to mount a joint challenge to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as PPP decided NOT to vote for PMLNs Shahbaz Sharif. MMA however voted for Shahbaz Sharif. However, both parties are set to get together for a leader of opposition and will support each other in opposition.