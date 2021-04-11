Prime Minister Imra Khan's "Ahsas" (To have feeling / Compassion) Program goes in full gear

Food Distribution Monitoring and Tracking

On Path to pushing Pakistan towards a more positive Path , as a Developed NationPrime Minister Imra Khan's Ahsas Program goes in full gear , only a developed nation cares enough about it's peoplePrime Minister Imran Khan's directive mobile food distribution trucks are setup to distribute food to minimum income laborerOf course in order for the program to fully succeed only deserving people should approach the food vans.1- National ID card is needed in order to get served2- The ID card is swiped to register the food distribution, and to confirm person is not medium-high income earner3- People who forget to bring the card are encouraged to remember to bring the card for futureLow income laborer can save $300 rupees per day due to Government initiative and save up a small saving on a month to month basis2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI got elected to bring forth necessary reforms specially for low income peopleThe initiative certainly in line with what people imagined Imran Khan's government to do1- Fix Tax System2- Introduce programs for Poor Class3- Improve the Eco System / More Trees and plant growing4- Improved Economy & ProsperityA Proud Moment for Pakistan and being Pakistani to see this Program Launch !!!which has system in place to allow Companies and People to openly donate into program for continued support of food distribution for needy lowest income earners