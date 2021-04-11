Prime Minister Imra Khan's "Ahsas" (To have feeling / Compassion) Program goes in full gear

AZADPAKISTAN2009
On Path to pushing Pakistan towards a more positive Path , as a Developed Nation
Prime Minister Imra Khan's Ahsas Program goes in full gear , only a developed nation cares enough about it's people
Prime Minister Imran Khan's directive mobile food distribution trucks are setup to distribute food to minimum income laborer
Of course in order for the program to fully succeed only deserving people should approach the food vans.
Food Distribution Monitoring and Tracking
1- National ID card is needed in order to get served
2- The ID card is swiped to register the food distribution, and to confirm person is not medium-high income earner
3- People who forget to bring the card are encouraged to remember to bring the card for future
Low income laborer can save $300 rupees per day due to Government initiative and save up a small saving on a month to month basis
2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI got elected to bring forth necessary reforms specially for low income people
The initiative certainly in line with what people imagined Imran Khan's government to do
1- Fix Tax System
2- Introduce programs for Poor Class
3- Improve the Eco System / More Trees and plant growing
4- Improved Economy & Prosperity
A Proud Moment for Pakistan and being Pakistani to see this Program Launch !!!
A Government + Public Partnership program which has system in place to allow Companies and People to openly donate into program for continued support of food distribution for needy lowest income earners
