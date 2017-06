India does have terrorists like RSS Bajrangdal political face of them is in power BJP Modi Is terrorist they can help people feom tibet but hey they only go where they feel strong one straight slap on india face make their RSS bhajoray run back to wombs.

5000 people in Gujrat 30000 in Punjab golden temple 10000 in babri masjid Assam Nagaland killing is count less those killing are with in weeks and Kashmir is suffering from 70 years.

They can't fight they are coward can only send their monkies.

Click to expand...