What's new

Prime Minister approves Rs. 75 billion Nullah Leh project

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
54,238
55
82,452
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PM approves Rs. 75 billion Nullah Leh project

  • The Prime Minister was also briefed in detail about the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and the progress in that respect.

APP
11 Feb 2021








ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved the Nullah Leh project to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 75 billion in two years.

Besides the construction of expressway on both sides of Nullah Leh under the project, two Malls will also be constructed at state land.

The Prime Minister, who gave approval of Nullah Leh project during a meeting held here, directed to immediately start work on the project which would be completed under the model of public-private partnership.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Member National Assembly Shafiq Rashid Ahmad and senior officers were present in the meeting which was also attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Salman Shah and Chief Secretary Punjab via video-link.

The Prime Minister said that along with the Nullah Leh project ,the process of zoning of the related area and changing bye-laws in that respect should be completed in few weeks so that multi-storey buildings and commercial markets could also be constructed on both sides the expressway.

He further said that since addressing the problems of Rawalpindi was foremost priority, the Nullah Leh project would prove an important milestone in the transformation of the city.

The Prime Minister was also briefed in detail about the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and the progress in that respect.


www.brecorder.com

PM approves Rs. 75 billion Nullah Leh project

The Prime Minister was also briefed in detail about the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and the progress in that respect.
www.brecorder.com
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2007
28,967
-28
19,580
Country
Pakistan
Location
Switzerland
75 billions... ????? this is waste of money on an ill planned project.
Better build new houses with this money for the people living in poorly constructed houses around nala.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom