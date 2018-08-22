Prime Minister address at Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya

Foreign tourists, monks demand road to link Dungeshwari caves with Sujata stupa in Bihar’s Gaya

One has to cross the ‘dry’ Niranjana river to reach Dungeshwari caves on a hilltop, in Bihar’s Gaya district.(HT photo)

5 km all-weather road, with 800-feet bridge over Niranjana river, to connect the Mahabodhi Mahavihara temple with Dungeshwari caves and Sujatagarh in the pilgrimage city of Gaya.

Gautam Buddha meditated for six years at Dungeshwari before proceeding to Mahabodhi Mahavihara in Bodh Gaya, where he attained enlightenment. Sujata stupa in Gaya’s Sujatagarh is where an old woman, Sujata, is believed to have offered kheer (a sweet dish prepared from rice and milk) to a frail Buddha, who got an energy boost after having it.

For this, the government would also have to construct a 800-feet (approx) bridge over Niranjana river, the letter said.

ourists visiting Bodh Gaya take Gaya-Manpur-Bhusundi route to reach Dungeshwari, which is an extra distance of almost 25-28 kms. This wastes a lot of time and money,” said Shashikant of International Meditation Centre, Bodh Gaya.

“International Buddhist monks and tourists, desirous of following Lord Buddha’s footprints, trudge on this treacherous route from the Mahabodhi Mahavihara temple in Bodh Gaya to Sujatagarh and then to the Dungeshwari cave. The stretch being sparsely populated is considered unsafe for tourists, with many complaining of robbery and theft on the route,” he added.