  Friday, August 24, 2018

Prime Minister address at Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya

    Prime Minister's Office

    05-September, 2015 12:46 IST
    Text of PM’s address at Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya


    Shri Ramnath Kovind, Governor of Bihar,

    Venerable KHAMBA LAMA CH. DEMBEREL from Mongolia,

    Venerable MING KUANG SHI from Taiwan,

    Venerable THICH THIEN TAM from Vietnam,

    Venerable TELO TULKU RINPOCHE from Russia,

    Venerable Banagala Upatissa from Sri Lanka,

    Venerable LAMA LOBZANG,

    My Ministerial colleague Shri Kiren Rijiju,

    Minister Lyonpo Namgay Dorji of Bhutan,

    Minister Bayarsaikhan of Mongolia

    Venerable members of the Maha Sanga, visiting Ministers and Diplomats from foreign countries,

    I am very happy to be in the midst of all of you. I feel very blessed to be here at Bodh Gaya. After Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I have the opportunity to visit this sacred place.

    I am meeting you all on a very special day. Today, we in India are observing Teachers’ Day, to commemorate the birth anniversary of our 2nd President, a great scholar and teacher, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

    In this symposium we have been talking about one of the most impactful teachers in world history, Gautama Buddha. His teachings have inspired millions of people over centuries.

    Today, we are also celebrating Janmashtami, the day Lord Krishna was born. The world has so much to learn from Lord Krishna. When we talk about Lord Krishna we say, श्री कृष्णम वंदे जगतगुरुम -Shri Krishna, the teacher of all teachers; the Guru of all Gurus.

    Both, Gautama Buddha and Lord Krishna have taught the world so much. The themes of this conference, in a way are inspired by the values and ideals given by these two greats.

    Shri Krishna gave his message before the start of the Great War in the Mahabharata and Lord Buddha repeatedly emphasized on rising above warfare. The message by both of them was about establishing Dharma.

    Both of them gave great prominence to principles and processes. Gautama Buddha gave the eight-fold path and the Panchsheel. while Shri Krishna gave invaluable lessons of life in the form of Karma Yoga. These two divine souls had the strength to bring people together, rising above differences. Their teachings are most practical, eternal and are more relevant in this day and age than ever before.

    The place where we are meeting makes it even more special. We are meeting in Bodh Gaya, a land that has a distinctive place in the history of humankind.

    This is the land of enlightenment. Years ago, what Bodh Gaya got was Siddhartha but what Bodh Gaya gave to the world was Lord Buddha, the epitome of knowledge, peace and compassion.

    This is, therefore the ideal venue for a dialogue and meeting here on the auspicious day of Janmashtami and the special day of Teachers’ Day makes this unique.

    It was my great privilege to have participated in the Inaugural function of the first International Hindu Buddhist Initiative on “Conflict Avoidance and Environmental Consciousness” hosted by the Vivekananda International Foundation and Tokyo Foundation with the support of the International Buddhist Confederation at Delhi day before yesterday.

    The Conference was conceptualised on shifting the paradigm from conflict resolution to conflict avoidance and from environmental regulation to environmental consciousness.

    I had shared some of my thoughts on the two critical themes which are threatening humanity as no other challenge before. I recalled how in the context of both issues and for changing the global paradigm of thinking the world is looking to the Buddha today as conflict resolution mechanisms and environmental regulations — both of them dependent on the instrumentality of nation states — are increasingly failing to measure up to challenges.

    Spiritual and religious leaders and also intellectuals, largely from Buddhist societies participated in the two day conference and deliberated on the two issues. At the end of the two day conference, and after a churning in which spiritual, religious and intellectual leaders participated, the Tokyo Foundation has announced that they have decided to hold a similar conference in January 2016. And other Buddhist nations have also offered to hold similar conferences in their countries.

    This is an extraordinary development which coincides with the rise of Asia as an economic and civilisational phenomenon. The themes of the conference, informed and shaped by the Hindu-Buddhist civilisational and cultural perspectives, promise to deepen the notion of conflict avoidance philosophy and environmental consciousness in Asia and beyond.

    The two day conference seems to have arrived at a broad consensus on both issues. On the issue of conflicts — most of which are being driven by religious intolerance — the participants in the conference seem to have agreed that while there is no problem about the freedom to practise one’s religion, it is when the radical elements try to force their own ideologies on others, that the potential for conflict arises. On the issue of environment, the conference seems to have agreed that the philosophic underpinning of the Dharma, which stresses the protection of natural heritage, is critical for sustainable development. I may add that the United Nations too has arrived at the view that sustainable development is achievable only through aligning development to the local culture of the people.

    This, in my view, is a positive turn in the development modelling of the world of diversity. I may add that the turn in thinking at the global level has created the eco-system for the Hindu-Buddhist societies to carry forward their consensual ideas to the global fora. I personally consider the Hindu Buddhist Conference on Conflict Avoidance and Environmental Consciousness as an important development in a world that seems to be short of durable ideas on both issues.

    Hindu philosophy was one of the greatest beneficiaries of the advent and the teachings of the Lord Buddha.

    Many scholars have analysed the impact of Buddha on Hinduism. In fact, Adi Sankara was even critiqued for the way he was influenced by the Buddha and Sankara was called as “Prachhanna Boudha" — meaning Sankara was Buddha in disguised form. That was the extent of influence of the Buddha on Adi Sankara, regarded by many as the tallest Hindu philosopher. At the mass level Buddha was so venerated that Jayadeva in his Geeta Govinda even praised him as Mahavishnu or God himself who descended to preach Ahimsa. So, Hinduism after the Buddha’s advent became Buddhist Hinduism or Hindu Buddhism. They are today an inseparable amalgam.

    This is how Swami Vivekananda praised Buddha.

    I quote:

    At the time Buddha was born, India was in need of a great spiritual leader, a prophet.

    Buddha never bowed down to anything, neither Veda, nor caste, nor priest, nor custom. He fearlessly reasoned so far as reason could take him. Such a fearless search for truth and such love for every living thing the world has never seen.

    Buddha was more brave and sincere than any teacher.

    Buddha was the first human being to give to this world a complete system of morality. He was good for good's sake, he loved for love's sake.

    Buddha was the great preacher of equality. Every man and woman has the same right to attain spirituality— that was his teaching.

    I would personally call India Buddhist India as it has imbibed all the values and virtues of the teachings of Buddha by their religious scholars incorporating them in their literature.

    When this highest tribute is paid by one of the great Hindu philosophers would it be wrong to call today’s Hinduism in quality and substance as Buddhist Hinduism?

    Buddha is the crown jewel of the Indian nation which accepts all ways of worship of all religions. This quality of Hinduism in India was a product of many great spiritual masters chief among them was Buddha. And this is what sustains the secular character of India.

    The Enlightenment which Buddha attained in Bodh Gaya also lit the light of enlightenment in Hinduism.

    As the first Servant of this ancient nation I revere Buddha as a reformer of not only Hinduism but also the world, who has given all of us a new world view and vision which is critical for the survival of all of us and the entire world.

    I recognise how Buddhists all over the world revere Bodh Gaya as a place of pilgrimage. We in India would like to develop Bodh Gaya so that it can become the spiritual capital and civilisational bond between India and the Buddhist world. The government of India would like to provide all possible support that its Buddhist cousin nations need for the satisfaction of their spiritual needs from this holiest of holy places for them.

    I am happy to read the Declaration of Buddhist Religions and Spiritual Leaders. This declaration is the result of hardwork and extensive dialogue, which is why it is a pioneering document that will show us the way ahead. I also echo Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, who the other day highlighted the importance of tolerance, appreciation of diversity, and spirit of compassion and fraternity. His message to this august gathering and his continuous support for furthering this initiative is a matter of great strength for us.

    Once again, my congratulations and best wishes to you all. This conference has raised a hope and urge to go beyond clash and create a dialogue framework for civilizational harmony and world peace. I wish you well in your constant and determined efforts to ensure that our wisdom reaches the future generations and that too in a manner in which they can practically relate to. This is essential not for us or them but for the progress of the entire human race and the beautiful surroundings which we have got from Mother Nature.

    Thank you very much. Thanks a lot.

    ***
     
    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi arrives at Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodhgaya, Patna on September 05, 2015.[​IMG]
    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi arrives at Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodhgaya, Patna on September 05, 2015.
    [​IMG]

    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi visiting the Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodhgaya, Patna on September 05, 2015.
    [​IMG]
    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi offering prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodhgaya, Patna on September 05, 2015.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi meditating under the Holy Bo Tree at the concluding ceremony of the three-day international Buddhist conclave, at the Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on September 05, 2015.
    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi being welcomed on his arrival at Bodh Gaya, in Bihar on September 05, 2015.
    [​IMG]
    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi offering Dana to Holy Sangha at the Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on September 05, 2015.
    [​IMG]
    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi visiting the exhibition 'Chetiya Carika': the pilgrimage and quest for truth, at the Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on September 05, 2015.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi visiting the Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on September 05, 2015.
    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi being presented a memento at the concluding ceremony of three day International Buddhist conclave, at the Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on September 05, 2015.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on September 05, 2015.
    [​IMG]
    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on September 05, 2015.
    [​IMG]
    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on September 05, 2015.
    [​IMG]

    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on September 05, 2015.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi being presented a memento, at the Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on September 05, 2015.
    [​IMG]
    http://www.hindustantimes.com/india...ihar-s-gaya/story-jH6S0ACyTAkAG94DCJJfTJ.html
    Foreign tourists, monks demand road to link Dungeshwari caves with Sujata stupa in Bihar’s Gaya
    International Buddhist tourists and monks have urged the Bihar chief minister to connect the 5 km stretch between Dungeshwari cave and Sujatagarh Sthal with all-weather road. Pilgrims now have to take a circuitous detour of 25 km to cover the important Buddhist circuit sites in Bihar.

    Updated: May 30, 2017 11:52 IST
    Hindustan Times, Patna


    [​IMG]

    One has to cross the ‘dry’ Niranjana river to reach Dungeshwari caves on a hilltop, in Bihar’s Gaya district.(HT photo)

    International Buddhist pilgrims have requested the Bihar government to construct a 5 km all-weather road, with 800-feet bridge over Niranjana river, to connect the Mahabodhi Mahavihara temple with Dungeshwari caves and Sujatagarh in the pilgrimage city of Gaya.

    These sites are considered important as it is believed that Gautam Buddha meditated for six years at Dungeshwari before proceeding to Mahabodhi Mahavihara in Bodh Gaya, where he attained enlightenment. Sujata stupa in Gaya’s Sujatagarh is where an old woman, Sujata, is believed to have offered kheer (a sweet dish prepared from rice and milk) to a frail Buddha, who got an energy boost after having it.


    In absence of a motorable road, pilgrims have to now take a circuitous 25 km detour via Gaya-Manpur-Bhusundi, making it practically impossible for them to visit all the three historic Buddhist sites in Gaya and then proceed the same day to Rajgir in Nalanda, part of the Buddhist circuit.

    In a letter to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on April 26, pilgrims and monks have requested the government to construct a 5 km stretch of modern road, linking Buddha’s meditation sites with Sujata Stupa and connecting it with Nalanda. For this, the government would also have to construct a 800-feet (approx) bridge over Niranjana river, the letter said.

    Connecting the Sujatagarh-Dungeshwari route with Rajgir-Nalanda highway would facilitate international tourists to cover maximum Buddhist sites in the state within a short span of time.

    “At present, the Sujata-Dungeshwari cave route does not have an all-weather road. The one existing now is damaged and unmotorable. Tourists visiting Bodh Gaya take Gaya-Manpur-Bhusundi route to reach Dungeshwari, which is an extra distance of almost 25-28 kms. This wastes a lot of time and money,” said Shashikant of International Meditation Centre, Bodh Gaya.

    “International Buddhist monks and tourists, desirous of following Lord Buddha’s footprints, trudge on this treacherous route from the Mahabodhi Mahavihara temple in Bodh Gaya to Sujatagarh and then to the Dungeshwari cave. The stretch being sparsely populated is considered unsafe for tourists, with many complaining of robbery and theft on the route,” he added.

    Prajnadeep, general secretary of the All India Bhikshu Sangh, said a survey was undertaken in 2013 to construct the road, but nothing moved thereafter.

    Founder president of the Asian Buddhist Cultural Centre, Bodh Gaya, Bhante ST Anand, said that several meetings had been convened between the state and the Central governments on the issue in the last 35 years, but to no avail.

    Bhante Satyanand of Dr BR Ambedkar Buddha Vihar, Agra, who has trudged on this route on many occasions, said, “One can perceive the difficulties of a traveller only if one were to walk on this route.”

    The Minister of State for Culture (I/C) and Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Dr. Mahesh Sharma and Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju in a meeting, regarding preparation for Buddha Poornima Diwas Celebration, in New Delhi on April 19, 2018.
    [​IMG]

    The Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, Dr. M. Thambi Durai, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri O. Panneerselvam and MPs of Tamil Nadu calling the Minister of State for Finance and Shipping, Shri P. Radhakrishnan, in the connection of 15th Finance Commission, in New Delhi on April 19, 2018. The Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Shri Ajay Narayan Jha is also seen.
    Ministry of Tourism
    21-August, 2018 15:15 IST
    President to inaugurate “International Buddhist Conclave 2018” on 23rd August, 2018

    The President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the “International Buddhist Conclave (IBC), 2018” in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on 23rd August, 2018. The Minister of State (Independent charge), Shri K.J. Alphons will preside over the inaugural function. The Conclave is being organized by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the State Governments of Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from 23rd – 26th August, 2018 at New Delhi and Ajanta (Maharashtra), followed by site visits to Rajgir, Nalanda and Bodhgaya (Bihar) and Sarnath (Uttar Pradesh). During the inaugural session of the Conclave, the Ministry will launch its website landofbuddha.in and a new film showcasing the Buddhist sites in the country. From 24th – 26th August, 2018, delegates would be taken for site visits to Aurangabad, Rajgir, Nalanda, Bodhgaya and Sarnath.

    The Ministerial level delegation from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sri Lanka will participate in the conclave. The delegates from the following 29 countries are participating in the International Buddhist Conclave: - Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mangolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Norway, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Slovak Republic, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, USA and Vietnam.

    The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, has been organizing the International Buddhist Conclave biennially. The earlier International Buddhist Conclaves were organized in New Delhi and Bodhgaya (February 2004), Nalanda and Bodhgaya (February 2010), Varanasi and Bodhgaya (September 2012), Bodhgaya and Varanasi (September 2014) and in Sarnath/Varanasi and Bodhgaya (October 2016).

    International Buddhist Conclave 2018 will have a religious / spiritual dimension, an academic theme and a diplomatic and business component. Ministry of Tourism has invited senior leaders of various Buddhist sects, scholars, public leaders, journalists and international and domestic tour operators to increase footfalls to the Buddhist circuit in the country from other parts of the world, and participants from countries having significant Buddhist population including the ASEAN region and Japan.

    The Indian Missions abroad have identified eminent Buddhist scholars / monks / opinion makers for International Buddhist Conclave 2018. The India Tourism Offices overseas have also identified tour operators/media etc. for the Conclave.

    IBC-2018 will feature presentations by the Ministry of Tourism and State Governments, Panel discussion between scholars and monks and B2B meetings between the foreign and Indian tour operators. The Ministry has also planned to organize an ‘Investors’ Summit’ during the Conclave to attract investments in developing world class infrastructure at Buddhist sites.

    India has a rich ancient Buddhist Heritage with several important sites associated with the life of Lord Buddha. The Indian Buddhist Heritage is of great interest to the followers of Buddhism the world over. The aim of the Conclave is to showcase and project the Buddhist Heritage in India and boost tourism to the Buddhist sites in the country and cultivate friendly ties with countries and communities interested in Buddhism.

    Presently, it is estimated that there are nearly 500 million Buddhists all over the World and majority of them live in East Asia, South East Asia and Far East countries. However, a very small percentage of them visit the Buddhist sites in India each year. So the potential of encouraging more tourists to visit the Buddhist destinations where Lord Buddha lived and preached is immense. The “ASEAN” was the Guest of Honor during IBC, 2016 and Japan would be the ‘Partner Country for IBC-2018.

    The most precious gift that the Ancient India has given to the World is, the Buddha and his Path, which is, the Eight-fold Path, in Pali language, Aṭṭhangiko Maggo. Therefore, ‘Buddha Path’ on one hand refers to the extraordinary Teachings of the Buddha which is also called the Middle Path which when practiced brings purity of mind and leads to Peace, Happiness and Harmony within and also in the Society as well. The Buddha Path provides quality of life based on Values as moral principles, or other ideas that guide our choices; Right beliefs, connection to nature and place with spirituality; Way of Life, daily practices, good habits and inspiring traditional skills for mental growth, thereby, making it the Living Heritage.

    On the other hand, the ‘Buddha Path’ also refers to the Eight Great Places of Buddhist Heritage, (referred in Pali as Aṭṭhamahāṭhānāni). These Eight Places are connected with the important events of the life of the Buddha from the time of his Birth, Enlightenment, Teaching Dhamma to suffering humanity, till he passed away, Mahāparinirvāna, at the age of 80 years. After Buddha attained Nirvana these places came to be associated with the Path of Buddhism. This Buddha Path is the Living Heritage that still continues to inspire millions of people to walk and find out Peace, Happiness, Harmony and Solace. We Indians very much value this extraordinary legacy of the Buddha and take pride in it.

    Therefore, with a view to synthesize both the meanings of the ‘Buddha Path’ together, thereby, work for the promotion of both the intangible and the tangible Buddhist Heritage, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India has decided to organize 6th International Buddhist Conclave on the theme, “Buddha Path – The Living Heritage”.

    President's Secretariat
    23-August, 2018 13:09 IST
    Address by the Hon’ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of Inauguration of the 6thInternatinal Buddhist Conclave

    1. I am happy to be here for the inauguration of the International Buddhist Conclave 2018. This is a gathering of eminent personalities associated with Buddhist thought and scholarship, with Buddhist heritage and monuments, and with the tourism industry that does so much to facilitate the Buddhist travel and pilgrimage circuit. In particular, I would like to welcome the delegates from approximately30 countries who have come to India for this Conclave, and who will be part of this event as well as events in Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the next three days.


    1. I would also like to acknowledge the participation of Japan as a partner country in this Conclave. India and Japan have much in common, but there are few links we treasure as much as our shared Buddhist heritage. Through thousands of years of human existence, India has been a storehouse of history and culture, of faith and philosophy. Buddhism has been among India’s greatest spiritual traditions. Many great locations associated with the life and teachings of Lord Buddha are found in India. These include Kapilvastu (Piprahwa), where he spent his childhood; Bodhgaya, where he attained Enlightenment; Sarnath, where he delivered his first sermon; and Kushinagar, where he embraced Mahaparinirvana.
    1. Even after Lord Buddha’s passing, monasteries, pilgrimage sites, universities and places of learning and worship that carried forward his work came up across India. Today Buddhist heritage sites are to be found in virtually every state ofIndia. Together these are known to pilgrims, religious tourists and fascinated travellers as the Buddhist Circuit.
    1. The Buddhist Circuit in India is an important and revered set of destinations for the approximately 500 million-strong community of Buddhists that lives across Asia and other parts of the world. It is to facilitate such a travel and pilgrimage experience that this Conclave has been organised and that the website and film dedicated to the Buddhist Circuit have been formally launched.
    1. The practice of cultural and religious travel and tourism is not new to India. It goes back thousands of years and in fact visits from Buddhist pilgrims, monks and scholars from other countries and civilisations have been a proud feature of our history. This has been mutually enriching, and in diverse ways. The voyage of Buddhism from India to Asia and the transcontinental links that were created carried more than just spiritualism. They carried a rich cargo of knowledge and learning. They carried arts and crafts. They carried meditation techniques and even martial arts. Eventually, the many roads that the monks and nuns - those men and women of faith - carved outbecame among the earliest trade routes. In that sense, Buddhism was the basis for an early form of globalisation – and of inter-connectedness in our continent.
    1. It is these principles and values that must continue to guide us. I would emphasise that such thinking shapes the Indian tourism industry’s approach to cultural and religious tourism. And it shapes the government of India’s promotion of Buddhist-themed tourism.
    1. Do consider some measures taken in this regard. The introduction and expansion of the e-visa scheme, which is an initiative of this government, facilitates among others those tourists coming to experience India’s Buddhist legacy. The government is also making earnest efforts to develop Buddhist heritage sites as even more welcoming destinations.I understand the Ministry of Tourism has identified the Buddhist Circuit as one of the thematic circuits for development under its Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Five projects, with a combined outlay of more than 350 crore rupees, have been sanctioned for the states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
    1. It goes without saying that the government cannot do everything on its own. Tourism is a multi-stakeholder enterprise. The private sector and civil society have substantial roles. And in terms of providing a safe and secure visitor experience, state and municipal administrations play a critical part. Of course, the business potential of tourism is immense. Across our world, this industry is a big job creator, especially for local households and local communities. In its essence, tourism, like Buddhism, is about people and empowering them to realise their potential.
    1. In this context I am happy to note that the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, is organising an Investors’ Summit as part of the Conclave. The objective is to finalise business and investment plans for developing world-class infrastructure in the Buddhist heritage sites that have been identified. I am confident that the delegates to the Investors’ Summit, both from India and other countries, will give concrete shape to their proposals.
    1. I would also like to acknowledge support from international agencies that have contributed to the development of tourist infrastructure in the Buddhist Circuit. The collaboration between the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the government of India for the Ajanta-Ellora Conservation and Tourism Development Project is worth mentioning. This will conserve one of our most remarkable cultural sites for future generations as well as enhance the tourist experience for those visiting the Ajanta and Ellora caves.
    1. With loan assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the first phase of development of the Buddhist Circuit in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar too has been completed. The Union Ministry of Tourism and the state governments of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are now cooperating with the International Finance Corporation, which is a part of the World Bank Group, on an integrated Buddhist Circuit Tourism Development Project. This will upgrade the quality of services for visitors.
    1. In conclusion, I must emphasise that while we should take advantage of our strengths, we also need to overcome issues that are limiting us from scaling up. There are issues related to limited market research; limited interpretation; and inadequate exhibiting and presentation of the Buddhist Circuit’s history and narrative. While air services have expanded in the past few years, last-mile connectivity, whether by way of road and rail, still has gaps that need to be filled. Pollution and environmental changes are other pressing concerns.
    1. Despite these niggling problems, the potential is so large that it can only motivate us to move ahead with greater energy and vigour. I am confident that the combined expertise of the delegates at this Conclave, drawing inspiration from the wisdom and the problem-solving techniques of Lord Buddha, will lead our heritage tourism efforts to a more enlightened path. And with that, I wish the Conclave and its sessions and sub-events all success.
    Thank you
    Jai Hind!

    [​IMG]
    ***

    President's Secretariat
    23-August, 2018 13:08 IST
    President of India inaugurates 6th International Buddhist Conclave; says private sector and civil society have substantial roles in tourism

    The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, inaugurated the 6th international Buddhist conclave in New Delhi today (August 23, 2018). This conclave is being organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

    Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the voyage of Buddhism from India to Asia and the transcontinental links that were created carried more than just spiritualism. They carried a rich cargo of knowledge and learning. They carried arts and crafts. They carried meditation techniques and even martial arts. Eventually, the many roads that the monks and nuns - those men and women of faith - carved out became among the earliest trade routes. In that sense, Buddhism was the basis for an early form of globalisation – and of inter-connectedness in our continent. It is these principles and values that must continue to guide us.

    The President said that tourism is a multi-stakeholder enterprise. The private sector and civil society have substantial roles. And in terms of providing a safe and secure visitor experience, state and municipal administrations play a critical part. The business potential of tourism is immense. Across our world, this industry is a big job creator, especially for local households and local communities. In its essence, tourism, like Buddhism, is about people and empowering them to realise their potential.

    Ministry of Tourism23-August, 2018 16:00 IST
    President inaugurates “International Buddhist Conclave 2018”

    The President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the “International Buddhist Conclave (IBC), 2018” here today. The Minister of State (Independent charge), Shri K.J. Alphons presided over the inaugural function. The 4 days long Conclave has been organized by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the State Governments of Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from 23rd – 26th August, 2018 at New Delhi and Ajanta (Maharashtra), followed by site visits to Rajgir, Nalanda and Bodhgaya (Bihar) and Sarnath (Uttar Pradesh). The President also launched the Ministry of Tourism website on important Buddhist sites - indiathelandofbuddha.in and a new film showcasing the Buddhist sites in the country on the occasion. From 24th – 26th August, 2018, delegates would be taken for site visits to Aurangabad, Rajgir, Nalanda, Bodhgaya and Sarnath.

    The Ministerial level delegation from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sri Lanka are participating in the conclave. The delegates from the following 29 countries are participating in the International Buddhist Conclave: - Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mangolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Norway, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Slovak Republic, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, USA and Vietnam.



    Delivering inaugural address, the President said that the voyage of Buddhism from India to Asia and the transcontinental links that were created carried more than just spiritualism. They carried a rich cargo of knowledge and learning. They carried arts and crafts. They carried meditation techniques and even martial arts. Eventually, the many roads that the monks and nuns - those men and women of faith - carved out became among the earliest trade routes. In that sense, Buddhism was the basis for an early form of globalisation – and of inter-connectedness in our continent. It is these principles and values that must continue to guide us.

    [​IMG]



    The President said that tourism is a multi-stakeholder enterprise. The private sector and civil society have substantial roles. And in terms of providing a safe and secure visitor experience, state and municipal administrations play a critical part. The business potential of tourism is immense. Across our world, this industry is a big job creator, especially for local households and local communities. In its essence, tourism, like Buddhism, is about people and empowering them to realise their potential.

    In his address, Shri K.J. Alphons said that India has a rich ancient Buddhist Heritage with several important sites associated with the life of Lord Buddha. The Indian Buddhist Heritage is of great interest to the followers of Buddhism the world over. The aim of the Conclave is to showcase and project the Buddhist Heritage in India and boost tourism to the Buddhist sites in the country and cultivate friendly ties with countries and communities interested in Buddhism.

    [​IMG]

    He said that the Conclave features presentations by the Ministry of Tourism and State Governments, Panel discussion between scholars and monks and B2B meetings between the foreign and Indian tour operators. The Ministry has also organized an ‘Investors’ Summit’ during the Conclave to attract investments in developing world class infrastructure at Buddhist sites.

    The Ambassador of Japan to India, Mr. Kenji Hiramatsu in his address said that the Japan has very long cultural relations with India and Tourism is the important component in Indo-Japan relations. The cultural relations between India and Japan are still continuing. Japan is promoting sightseeing tours of Buddhist sites in Japan to promote Buddhism.

    Smt. Rashmi Verma, Secretary, M/o Tourism in her welcome address said that Buddhism binds the culture of India, with that of countries in the region like Bhutan, China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam. About 500 million Buddhist worldwide, represent 7% of the World's population, making Buddhist, the fourth largest community in the World. We are also proud to have Japan as the Partner country of this conclave and happy to note a strong participation from Japan led by the Ambassador of Japan in India.



    She further said that Ministry of Tourism has identified 17 sites in 12 clusters in the country for development under Iconic Tourist Sites Development Project, pursuant to Budget Announcements of 2018-19. The Ministry shall be developing the above sites in a holistic manner with focus on issues concerning connectivity to the destination, better facilities/experience for the tourists at the site, skill development, involvement of local community, promotion & branding and by bringing in private investment. Two prominent Buddhist sites namely Mahabodhi Temple (Bihar) & Ajanta (Maharashtra) feature among the Iconic Sites identified by the Ministry.

    The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, has been organizing the International Buddhist Conclave biennially. The earlier International Buddhist Conclaves were organized in New Delhi and Bodhgaya (February 2004), Nalanda and Bodhgaya (February 2010), Varanasi and Bodhgaya (September 2012), Bodhgaya and Varanasi (September 2014) and in Sarnath/Varanasi and Bodhgaya (October 2016).

    IBC-2018 has a religious / spiritual dimension, an academic theme and a diplomatic and business component. Ministry of Tourism has invited senior leaders of various Buddhist sects, scholars, public leaders, journalists and international and domestic tour operators to increase footfalls to the Buddhist circuit in the country from other parts of the world, and participants from countries having significant Buddhist population including the ASEAN region and Japan. The Indian Missions abroad have identified eminent Buddhist scholars / monks / opinion makers for International Buddhist Conclave 2018. The India Tourism Offices overseas have also identified tour operators/media etc. for the Conclave.

    [​IMG]

    Presently, it is estimated that there are nearly 500 million Buddhists all over the World and majority of them live in East Asia, South East Asia and Far East countries. However, a very small percentage of them visit the Buddhist sites in India each year. So the potential of encouraging more tourists to visit the Buddhist destinations where Lord Buddha lived and preached is immense. The “ASEAN” was the Guest of Honor during IBC, 2016 and Japan is the ‘Partner Country for IBC-2018.

    The most precious gift that the Ancient India has given to the World is, the Buddha and his Path, which is, the Eight-fold Path, in Pali language, Aṭṭhangiko Maggo. Therefore, ‘Buddha Path’ on one hand refers to the extraordinary Teachings of the Buddha which is also called the Middle Path which when practiced brings purity of mind and leads to Peace, Happiness and Harmony within and also in the Society as well. The Buddha Path provides quality of life based on Values as moral principles, or other ideas that guide our choices; Right beliefs, connection to nature and place with spirituality; Way of Life, daily practices, good habits and inspiring traditional skills for mental growth, thereby, making it the Living Heritage.

    On the other hand, the ‘Buddha Path’ also refers to the Eight Great Places of Buddhist Heritage, (referred in Pali as Aṭṭhamahāṭhānāni). These Eight Places are connected with the important events of the life of the Buddha from the time of his Birth, Enlightenment, Teaching Dhamma to suffering humanity, till he passed away, Mahāparinirvāna, at the age of 80 years. After Buddha attained Nirvana these places came to be associated with the Path of Buddhism. This Buddha Path is the Living Heritage that still continues to inspire millions of people to walk and find out Peace, Happiness, Harmony and Solace. We Indians very much value this extraordinary legacy of the Buddha and take pride in it. Therefore, with a view to synthesize both the meanings of the ‘Buddha Path’ together, thereby, work for the promotion of both the intangible and the tangible Buddhist Heritage, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India has decided to organize 6th International Buddhist Conclave on the theme, “Buddha Path – The Living Heritage”.

    *****

    NB/SK/jk/Tourism/23.08.2018

    The President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind lighting the lamp to inaugurate the “International Buddhist Conclave- 2018”, organised by the Ministry of Tourism in association with the State Governments of Maharashtra, Bihar & Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi on August 23, 2018. The Minister of State for Tourism (I/C), Shri Alphons Kannanthanam, the Ambassador of Japan to India, Mr. Kenji Hiramatsu and the Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Smt. Rashmi Verma are also seen.
    [​IMG]

    The President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind at the inauguration of the “International Buddhist Conclave- 2018”, organised by the Ministry of Tourism in association with the State Governments of Maharashtra, Bihar & Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi on August 23, 2018. The Minister of State for Tourism (I/C), Shri Alphons Kannanthanam, the Ambassador of Japan to India, Mr. Kenji Hiramatsu and the Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Smt. Rashmi Verma are also seen.
    [​IMG]
    The President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind addressing at the inauguration of the “International Buddhist Conclave- 2018”, organised by the Ministry of Tourism in association with the State Governments of Maharashtra, Bihar & Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi on August 23, 2018.
    [​IMG]
    The Minister of State for Tourism (I/C), Shri Alphons Kannanthanam addressing at the inauguration of the “International Buddhist Conclave- 2018”, organised by the Ministry of Tourism in association with the State Governments of Maharashtra, Bihar & Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi on August 23, 2018.
    [​IMG]
    The President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind in a group photograph at the inauguration of the “International Buddhist Conclave- 2018”, organised by the Ministry of Tourism in association with the State Governments of Maharashtra, Bihar & Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi on August 23, 2018. The Minister of State for Tourism (I/C), Shri Alphons Kannanthanam, the Ambassador of Japan to India, Mr. Kenji Hiramatsu, the Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Smt. Rashmi Verma and other dignitaries are also seen.
    [​IMG]
     
