‘Pride of Malaysia’: Jubilation as Michelle Yeoh wins Oscar​

Performer is the first Asian to win the Academy Award for best actress in a leading role.


People in Malaysia have responded with joy and jubilation after Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian to win the best actress Oscar, calling the Malaysian performer the “pride of Malaysia” and an “inspiration to all women and Malaysians”.

Yeoh’s family and friends at a viewing party in Kuala Lumpur screamed and cheered as her win was announced on Monday.

All eyes were on her surprised and delighted mother, Janet Yeoh.

“She’s a very hardworking girl, you know. Everybody knows it,” she said at a news conference afterwards in front of a poster of her daughter that said “Pride of Malaysia”.

The actress’s niece, Vicki Yeoh, looked equally stunned as the announcement was made, clutching her face and letting out a huge scream as the tears welled up.

“Jaw dropping moment,” she said. “I was speechless. I cried. It happened so quickly, and we are so happy that she won, that our auntie won.”

I am happy for Michelle she deserved it but I am in the same time sad for Austin Butler he was robbed for his Elvis role and given to the actor from the Whale absolute joke
 

