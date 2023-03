‘Pride of Malaysia’: Jubilation as Michelle Yeoh wins Oscar​

‘Pride of Malaysia’: Jubilation as Michelle Yeoh wins Oscar Performer is the first Asian to win the Academy Award for best actress in a leading role.

People in Malaysia have responded with joy and jubilation after Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian to win the best actress Oscar , calling the Malaysian performer the "pride of Malaysia" and an "inspiration to all women and Malaysians".Yeoh's family and friends at a viewing party in Kuala Lumpur screamed and cheered as her win was announced on Monday.All eyes were on her surprised and delighted mother, Janet Yeoh."She's a very hardworking girl, you know. Everybody knows it," she said at a news conference afterwards in front of a poster of her daughter that said "Pride of Malaysia".The actress's niece, Vicki Yeoh, looked equally stunned as the announcement was made, clutching her face and letting out a huge scream as the tears welled up."Jaw dropping moment," she said. "I was speechless. I cried. It happened so quickly, and we are so happy that she won, that our auntie won."