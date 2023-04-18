What's new

Pride of India Balakot Attack - Fake Indian narrtive movie

Indian Bollywood's Upcoming Anti-Pakistani Movie on Modi's Emma With *Fake Surgical Strike Narrative* Leaked Before Release*
*Abhishek Dudhiya* seeks permission from *Ministry of Defence* to make a film named *Pride of India Balakot Attack*

The film will feature *Modi's tweets, live footage and speeches* at various places to cheer Modi.

The film will also start with *poem composed in Modi's voice*

According to the *funny script*, on February 26, Indian aircraft entered Pakistani territory and shot down several aircraft including F-16.

According to the script, *Radar and air defense missiles were also installed in Balakot, which were destroyed by Rai's agents before the strike*.

The hero of the film is shown *fighting a thousand terrorists alone*
A film based on fictional ideas far from reality is aimed at *Modi's flattery*

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1647933861572034565
 

