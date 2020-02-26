Prices in Turkey are surging. But by how much?

EARLIER THIS Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in the summer that he has requested the fourth-appointed central bank governor in two years to begin cutting interest rates. Prime Minister Erdogan even provided the start date of the mitigation cycle. “We need to look at July and August for interest rates to start falling,” he said. He may have to wait longer. A week before the bank’s monetary policy meeting on July 14, the national statistical authorities (TUIK) Revealed that June’s inflation swelled to 17.5%, surpassing the most pessimistic forecasts. This is more than three times the central bank’s inflation target of 5% and close to the benchmark lending rate of 19%. In that case, the bank had no choice but to keep interest rates unchanged. It will almost certainly do the same in August.Many Turks are convinced that the situation is even worse than the data suggest. According to a recent poll, 83% believe that true inflation is higher than official inflation. The Inflation Research Group, an independent group of scholars, believes it is in the 40% territory. The group’s own index relies on price data collected from online retailers and updated several times a day, said project director Veysel Ulusoy.The basket of the product is mainly TUIKHowever, items such as alcohol, education, and health for which the government can control prices are excluded. Ursoy argues that his price index is more in line with consumer and market sentiment.Due to their trouble, he and his colleagues may be prosecuted. May TUIK Criminal accusations were filed against researchers for the metadata on their website not meeting legal standards. The group “misleads the public” and “damages confidence in official statistics,” the complaint said. That trust seems to be a long time ago.Inflation is rising in most economies, supported by stimulating spending and fast-growing demand. But Turkey’s problems have a much deeper root. Double-digit inflation settled four years ago. This is the result of poor credit, poor monetary policy, and the currency crisis, and hasn’t loosened its grip ever since. This revived concerns about returning to the 1970s, when inflation remained close to 20% for several years, but it exploded to triple digits. It took another 30 years to bring it to less than 10%, and in 2001 there was a tragic economic crisis.The central bank has promised to keep prices down. But under pressure from Prime Minister Erdogan, it will raise rates only as a last resort and will probably be too late. “If we can’t control inflation at the current level, we can lose control,” warns Kerimrota, a former finance minister and one of the founders of the opposition. Rota states that he has some confidence in the official data. “But, TUIK “Numbers,” he says, “this is a disaster.”