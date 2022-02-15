What's new

Price I'm Willing To Pay": Novak Djokovic Picks Vaccine Stance Over Tournaments

"Price I'm Willing To Pay": Novak Djokovic Picks Vaccine Stance Over Tournaments | Tennis News

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has said that he is willing to not take part in tournaments if he is asked to be vaccinated
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has said that he is willing to not take part in tournaments if he is asked to be vaccinated. In an exclusive interview with the BBC, the World No.1 men's tennis player said "that is the price he is willing to pay" because "the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else".
When asked if he would forego tournaments like the French Open and Wimbledon if there is a requirement of being vaccinated, Djokovic answered in the affirmative."

Wow a man of deep conviction. Very rare nowadays.
Remember by not being vaccinated he potentially harms only himself, no increased chance of transmission from unvaccinated people.
 
Really stupid guy spreading vaccination fear. Vaccination had helped eliminate a lot of major diseases.

BTW he is a 80% shareholder of a Danish biotech company trying to make a covid drug. So he has another interest in doing such drama.
 

