ISLAMABAD: Some members of Parliament have submitted a draft bill in Senate Secretariat to increase up to 400 percent salaries of Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman, NA Speaker and Deputy Speaker and give 100 percent raise to all MNAs and Senators in their salaries besides seeking upward revision in traveling allowance for all MPs and their families.

Senate Chairman and NA Speaker

Rs 250,000 to Rs 870,000

Senate Deputy Chairman and NA Deputy Speaker

Rs 185,000 to Rs 829,000

Senators and MNAs

Rs 150,000 to Rs 300,000

20 business class open return air tickers

spouse and children up to 18 years of age of the Senator/MNA can also utilize these tickets for traveling within the country