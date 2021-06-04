What's new

Price disclosure of China's Sinopharm vaccine sparks crisis in Bangladesh

Atlas

Atlas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
4,183
3
4,445
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Price disclosure of China's Sinopharm vaccine sparks crisis in Bangladesh

According to the report, the Bangladeshi official revealed to the media that the vaccine was being imported from China for $10 per dose

Sinopharm has become the first non-Western vaccine that is approved by WHO. Photo: Reuters.
The price disclosure of China's Sinopharm vaccine by a Bangladeshi official has created a new confusion in the country a week before the final deal for the 1.5 crore doses that was supposed to be done with Beijing, reports DW.
According to the report, the Bangladeshi official revealed to the media that the vaccine was being imported from China for $10 per dose.
In the interest of trade, China had said earlier that prices should not be disclosed under any circumstances as they are supplying vaccines in different countries of the world at different prices.
Due to good relations with Bangladesh, China's Sinopharm agreed to provide vaccines for $10 per dose.
Sri Lanka was the first country that raised its voice after the news broke in the Bangladeshi media as it has to provide $15 per dose for the same vaccine.
China has already issued a diplomatic letter to Bangladesh asking why the price was disclosed as Bangladesh was informed earlier that they would suffer commercial losses if prices are revealed. It says that its fears have come true as many countries have objected to them about the vaccine prices.
Beijing has already said that Bangladesh will have to pay $15 per dose to buy the vaccine now.
According to the DW report, Bangladesh is trying to deal with this embarrassing situation diplomatically but the latest news is that there has not been any agreement yet.
No country other than China has been able to provide 1.5 crore doses of vaccine to Bangladesh now.
The Serum Institute of India sent a letter last month expressing its inability to Dhaka. According to the agreement, the Indian company was supposed to provide 3 crore doses of vaccine but it halted the delivery after giving only 70 lakh doses.
On 27 May, the cabinet committee agreed to the proposal to purchase the Sinopharm vaccine from China.
Shortly afterwards, Additional Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Shahida Akhtar revealed the price of the vaccine at a news briefing.
An official investigation is underway into why she told the media at her own risk without maintaining confidentiality.
Shahida Akhtar has already been removed from the post and made OSD.

www.tbsnews.net

Price disclosure of China's Sinopharm vaccine sparks crisis in Bangladesh

According to the report, the Bangladeshi official revealed to the media that the vaccine was being imported from China for $10 per dose
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 
Atlas

Atlas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
4,183
3
4,445
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Atlas said:
According to the report, the Bangladeshi official revealed to the media that the vaccine was being imported from China for $10 per dose.
In the interest of trade, China had said earlier that prices should not be disclosed under any circumstances as they are supplying vaccines in different countries of the world at different prices.
Due to good relations with Bangladesh, China's Sinopharm agreed to provide vaccines for $10 per dose.
Sri Lanka was the first country that raised its voice after the news broke in the Bangladeshi media as it has to provide $15 per dose for the same vaccine.
China has already issued a diplomatic letter to Bangladesh asking why the price was disclosed as Bangladesh was informed earlier that they would suffer commercial losses if prices are revealed. It says that its fears have come true as many countries have objected to them about the vaccine prices.
Beijing has already said that Bangladesh will have to pay $15 per dose to buy the vaccine now.
Click to expand...
An opinion of Pinaki Bhattachariya from his wall (related to this news).

রোজিনা কাণ্ডে যারা অনুসন্ধানী সাংবাদিকতার ধুয়া তুলতেছিলেন তাদের তখন বুঝাইতে পারি নাই যে কিছু বিষয়ে রাষ্ট্রিয় গোপনীয়তা কেন জরুরি। আমি বলছিলাম রোজিনা কাগজ হাতাইতে গেছিলো এইটা ইন্ডিয়ান পারপাস সার্ভ করার জন্য। অনেকেই মিলাইতে পারেন নাই। এখন দেখেন রোজিনার তাস হারায়ে আরেক তাস খেলছে ইন্ডিয়া। আমলারে দিয়া কত দামে কিনবে সেইটা প্রকাশ করে দিছে। বারোটা বাজছে তাতেই। চিনা ভ্যাক্সিন পাইতেছি না আমরা এখন।

অনুসন্ধানি সাংবাদিতা ধুইয়া এখন পানি খান দেখেন করোনা থিকা বাচতে পারেন কিনা। হাসিনা বাটে পড়ছে এই আনন্দেই লুঙ্গি তুইলা দৌড় দেন এতে দেশের মানুষের কী হইলো এইটায় আপনারা লিস্ট বদার্ড।

Atlas said:
According to the DW report, Bangladesh is trying to deal with this embarrassing situation diplomatically but the latest news is that there has not been any agreement yet.
No country other than China has been able to provide 1.5 crore doses of vaccine to Bangladesh now
Click to expand...
Ps : So finally my personal honest opinion is , a country full of worthless, idiot , emotional and less intelligent ( who pretend to be the most intelligent people) and low IQ people , such things will happen often.

Friends like these kind of people are more. dangerous than any enemy.

And these low IQ (pretend to be a group of Einstein) ,emotional idiotic Bengali people are the main reason that treacherous people like Journalist Rozina or additional secretary shahida Akhtar always prevail.

(বেকুব জনতা, আর নিমকহারাম নীতি নির্ধারক দের দেশের কপালে এসবই জোটে!)
 
Last edited:
P

Peace be there

FULL MEMBER
Aug 10, 2020
296
-12
222
Country
India
Location
India
BD had its reservations when Sputnik was offered at 10$ couple of months ago and now they are going for chinese vaccine for 15$. It is beyond my understanding.
 
Atlas

Atlas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
4,183
3
4,445
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Peace be there said:
BD has its reservations when Sputnik was offered at 10$ couple of months ago and now they are going for chinese vaccine for 15$. It is beyond my understanding.
Click to expand...
The reality is only China can nowadays supply such huge amount of vaccine, not any other countries.

However the deal was $10 per dose, but because of the treacherous behaviour of the additional secretary, now our chances maybe gone.
gulli said:
They are now rich n are looking for rich world vaccination.
Click to expand...
You can mock us ,you have this right now.

Since we became more than Pakistan and India according to per capita income and some of us create tons of thread everyday related to such things, so indeed we will buy vaccine with $150 per dose , and will not buy cheap cinopharm vaccine with only $15 ! :hitwall:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom