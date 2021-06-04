Price disclosure of China's Sinopharm vaccine sparks crisis in Bangladesh

According to the report, the Bangladeshi official revealed to the media that the vaccine was being imported from China for $10 per doseSinopharm has become the first non-Western vaccine that is approved by WHO. Photo: Reuters.The price disclosure of China's Sinopharm vaccine by a Bangladeshi official has created a new confusion in the country a week before the final deal for the 1.5 crore doses that was supposed to be done with Beijing, reports DW.According to the report, the Bangladeshi official revealed to the media that the vaccine was being imported from China for $10 per dose.In the interest of trade, China had said earlier that prices should not be disclosed under any circumstances as they are supplying vaccines in different countries of the world at different prices.Due to good relations with Bangladesh, China's Sinopharm agreed to provide vaccines for $10 per dose.Sri Lanka was the first country that raised its voice after the news broke in the Bangladeshi media as it has to provide $15 per dose for the same vaccine.China has already issued a diplomatic letter to Bangladesh asking why the price was disclosed as Bangladesh was informed earlier that they would suffer commercial losses if prices are revealed. It says that its fears have come true as many countries have objected to them about the vaccine prices.Beijing has already said that Bangladesh will have to pay $15 per dose to buy the vaccine now.According to the DW report, Bangladesh is trying to deal with this embarrassing situation diplomatically but the latest news is that there has not been any agreement yet.No country other than China has been able to provide 1.5 crore doses of vaccine to Bangladesh now.The Serum Institute of India sent a letter last month expressing its inability to Dhaka. According to the agreement, the Indian company was supposed to provide 3 crore doses of vaccine but it halted the delivery after giving only 70 lakh doses.On 27 May, the cabinet committee agreed to the proposal to purchase the Sinopharm vaccine from China.Shortly afterwards, Additional Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Shahida Akhtar revealed the price of the vaccine at a news briefing.An official investigation is underway into why she told the media at her own risk without maintaining confidentiality.Shahida Akhtar has already been removed from the post and made OSD.