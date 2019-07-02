price disclosure events hurt very much

Incident of the price disclosure , although seemingly small, has seriously damaged both countries and is really distressing. This damage is not only an immediate harm, but also a lasting one. Bangladesh's credibility is bound to be reduced as a result, which will increase the cost of diplomacy for Bangladesh. if other countries take this incident into account when signing confidentiality agreements with Bangladesh, it will certainly cost Bangladesh more, a cost that is borne by all the people of Bangladesh . I, as an ordinary person,also feel that Bangladesh really can't be full trusted because of this incident .



China has even more to lose, after all, China exports vaccines to the world, and the disclosure of such confidentiality agreements is bound to hurt a large number of order agreements. Such losses would be well over $100 million or even $1 billion. Diplomatic losses cannot be measured in monetary terms, but they are also very large.



Talking about the price, inactivated vaccines are traditional vaccines and cost high, AstraZeneca and Russian vaccines are the same adenosine vaccine and cost low, while Pfizer and Modena are mRNA vaccines and cost low. They are both new technologies. The traditional inactivated vaccine has no price advantage, but this type of vaccine is the most mature. . These 3 vaccines have 3 costs due to 3 technical routes. Vaccines are sold to each country at one price one country , after all, many factors will be considered. Sri Lanka to buy the price is higher than Bangladesh for sure, the number is not the same, GDP per capita is not the same ，the relationship between the country is not the same, the price is certainly not the same ah . Western countries are now hoarding a large number of vaccines for domestic injection, and by the end of this year, the West will have a large number of vaccines to sell to other countries .



In the Indian and Western media , It doesn't matter what the facts are, China does is wrong and bad . Just like the West colonized the world and slaughtered the indigenous people, they always find all kinds of suitable reasons to commit genocide to legitimize their colonization . The British found every reason to legitimize their colonization of South Asia, as you know better than me .



Some members here are always eager to repost articles from Indian and Western media , I can feel this members (even with display the Bengali flag ) are not speaking out for the interests of Bangladesh, but for India/w .I would like to see more original news and articles from Bangladeshi media rather than those from Indian and Western media .