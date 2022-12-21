PRI: External debts rising due to lax resource mobilization​

It reached about $96 billion in FY22 from less than $40 billion in FY15, he added.

"Enhanced domestic resource mobilization is a must for repaying the debts as well as having optimum allocations for health, education, social safety and other areas which are crucial particularly for poor people."

“Public expenditures even in lower middle-income countries are more than 24% of GDP while it is only 13% in Bangladesh due to lack of the resources,” Razzaque said.

The researcher suggested the NBR provide easy and seamless services to the taxpayers through digitalization and automation for achieving optimum tax-GDP ratio.

"Bangladesh's tax-GDP ratio has decreased to 8% from 11-12% in the last few years due mainly to the lack of policy reforms," PRI executive director Ahsan H Mansur said.

"However, our tax officials would not allow the changes as they feel comfortable working with the existing system."



He said that Bangladesh's tax administration remained the same since the colonial era and no fundamental changes had taken place in the tax laws except that related to value added tax.



"Nowadays, there is no existence of face to face communication between taxpayers and tax officials in the world but Bangladesh is far away from that," Mansur said.

"The face-to-face communication hampers neutrality and objectivity of tax officials."



PRI Director Bazlul Haque Khondker said if the tax revenue could be increased to 13.5% of GDP the real GDP would increase by 3.3% and headcount poverty would fall by 2.2 percentage point.

