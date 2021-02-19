Previous video of PLA regiment commander (Qi Fabao) who seriously wounded in the conflicts with India Army

团长祁发宝

Qi Fabao

This is the video before the Jun 2020 conflict. The PLA regimental commander(祁发宝 Qi Fabao) called India Army fcuk off in the video.去年6月，外军公然违背与我方达成的共识，悍然越线挑衅。；营长陈红军、战士陈祥榕突入重围营救，奋力反击，英勇牺牲；战士肖思远，突围后义无反顾返回营救战友，战斗至生命最后一刻；战士王焯冉，在渡河前出支援途中，拼力救助被冲散的战友脱险，自己却淹没在冰河之中。中央军委授予祁发宝“卫国戍边英雄团长”荣誉称号，追授陈红军“卫国戍边英雄”荣誉称号，给陈祥榕、肖思远、王焯冉追记一等功。致敬，英雄！Last June, the foreign military blatantly violated the consensus reached with China and blatantly crossed the line in provocation.. Chen Xiangrong of battalion commander Chen Hongjun, soldier breaks into a siege to rescue, fight back vigorously, heroic sacrifice; Xiao Siyuan soldiers, after the breakout without hesitation to return to rescue comrades, fighting to the last moment of life; soldier Wang Zhuoran, before crossing the river out of support on the way, the effort to rescue his comrades were scattered out of danger, but drowned in the glacier. The Central Military Commission awarded Qi Fabao the honorary title of "Commander of the Defending Frontier Heroes", Chen Hongjun the honorary title of "Defending Frontier Heroes" posthumously, and Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran the first class merit. Hail, hero!