The Hindu residents also fear that the land grabbers have been persuading Muslim clerics to help them on the pretext of blasphemy, causing further problems for the minority community.

We have a number of recent examples of mob violence against non-Muslims, in which the police have totally failed to protect the members of the communities.”

Presence of Hindu settlements among Muslim-majority neighbourhoods has been causing social and religious issues. It’s high time they were removed,” said a local. He also maligned the characters of Hindu girls.