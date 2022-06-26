Pressure hull test productions for the STM500 submarines begin!

STM500 Denizaltısının Üretim Faaliyetleri Başladı STM tarafından geliştirilen STM500 Denizaltısı için üretim faaliyetleri başladı. STM500 Denizaltısı, Türkiye için bir ilk niteliği taşıyor.

"Historical step in our national submarine adventure!""We are starting the production activity of the STM500 submarine, which was designed by Turkish engineers with national resources, with the test production of a pressure hull."The STM500 is designed to operate in both open sea and shallow waters.The STM500 will be equipped with sophisticated and state-of-art warfare systems, which will contain equipment that will meet tactical needs such as reconnaissance and surveillance, special forces operations and submarine warfare.The platform is capable of enduring 18+6 (SF) personnel for 30 days at depths more than 250 meters, ready to fire its 4 tubes loaded with a variety of 8 modern heavy weight torpedoes and guided missiles.Main DimensionsLenght Overall : 42.0 mLenght Waterline : 4.2 mMax. Beam : 8.5 mDisplacementSurfaced - 485 tSubmerged - 540 tSpeed & EnduranceMax Speed : 18+ kts75 nm (Battery)4000 nm (Diesel + AIP)Main PropulsionPermanent Excited Propulsion Motor (approx. 1,5 MW)Power Generation2x Diesel GeneratorLithium-Ion BatteriesOptional: AIP SystemAccommodation for 18 crew+6 additional accommodation area for Special Forces personnelCO's CabinGalley, dry provisions, freezer room, separated mess roomsCapabilities:• Submarine Warfare• Special forces operations• Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance• Mine Warfare• Shallow Water Operations• Unmanned Underwater/Aircraft Operations• Diving Depth: 250+ meters• Duration of Stay at Sea: 30 daysSensors and Weapons:• Battle Management System• Navigation Radar• Optronic Navigation and Assault Periscopes• Torpedo Countermeasure - Deceivers• Electronic Support Measures (ESM)• Floating Antenna (BWA)• Sonars: CAS, CTA, PRS, MAS, IDRS, ONA• 4 heavy torpedo tubes (2 tubes compatible with Guided Missiles such as sub-ATMACA, GEZGİN etc.) and an additional 4 torpedo storage capacity**Footnote: Construction activities for MILDEN will begin in 2025. STM500 project and MILDEN should not be confused with each other. For a long time, STM has been developing a light, low-detectability, special forces operations oriented submarine concept for Pakistan as well as Turkiye.