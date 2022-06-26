What's new

Pressure hull test productions for the STM500 submarines begin!

"Historical step in our national submarine adventure!"

"We are starting the production activity of the STM500 submarine, which was designed by Turkish engineers with national resources, with the test production of a pressure hull."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540968278654320640

The STM500 is designed to operate in both open sea and shallow waters.

The STM500 will be equipped with sophisticated and state-of-art warfare systems, which will contain equipment that will meet tactical needs such as reconnaissance and surveillance, special forces operations and submarine warfare.

The platform is capable of enduring 18+6 (SF) personnel for 30 days at depths more than 250 meters, ready to fire its 4 tubes loaded with a variety of 8 modern heavy weight torpedoes and guided missiles.


1646309237_stm500render.jpg

Main Dimensions
Lenght Overall : 42.0 m
Lenght Waterline : 4.2 m
Max. Beam : 8.5 m

Displacement
Surfaced - 485 t
Submerged - 540 t

Speed & Endurance
Max Speed : 18+ kts
75 nm (Battery)
4000 nm (Diesel + AIP)

Main Propulsion
Permanent Excited Propulsion Motor (approx. 1,5 MW)

Power Generation
2x Diesel Generator
Lithium-Ion Batteries
Optional: AIP System

Accommodation for 18 crew
+6 additional accommodation area for Special Forces personnel
CO's Cabin
Galley, dry provisions, freezer room, separated mess rooms

stm-500-denizalti.jpg


Capabilities:

• Submarine Warfare
• Special forces operations
• Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance
• Mine Warfare
• Shallow Water Operations
• Unmanned Underwater/Aircraft Operations
• Diving Depth: 250+ meters
• Duration of Stay at Sea: 30 days

Sensors and Weapons:

• Battle Management System
• Navigation Radar
• Optronic Navigation and Assault Periscopes
• Torpedo Countermeasure - Deceivers
• Electronic Support Measures (ESM)
• Floating Antenna (BWA)
• Sonars: CAS, CTA, PRS, MAS, IDRS, ONA
• 4 heavy torpedo tubes (2 tubes compatible with Guided Missiles such as sub-ATMACA, GEZGİN etc.) and an additional 4 torpedo storage capacity

www.savunmasanayist.com

STM500 Denizaltısının Üretim Faaliyetleri Başladı

STM tarafından geliştirilen STM500 Denizaltısı için üretim faaliyetleri başladı. STM500 Denizaltısı, Türkiye için bir ilk niteliği taşıyor.
www.savunmasanayist.com www.savunmasanayist.com

**

Footnote: Construction activities for MILDEN will begin in 2025. STM500 project and MILDEN should not be confused with each other. For a long time, STM has been developing a light, low-detectability, special forces operations oriented submarine concept for Pakistan as well as Turkiye.
 
Oublious said:
The terror of the agean sea.... :p:
Click to expand...
:D
You remember this? https://www.aa.com.tr/tr/bilim-teknoloji/denizaltindaki-haberlesmeye-turk-cozumu/1484152
stm-gurbag2-1140x978.jpeg

defence.pk

GURBAG & STM's "Laser Communication Solutions" and "Hydrogen-propulsion Solutions" Projects for Turkish Navy

Depending on the needs of developing technology, STM and GÜRBAĞ signed a cooperation in the field of "Hydrogen Energy and Propulsion Solutions" and "Stabilized Pan-Tilt and Laser Communication Solutions". The two companies will implement R&D, productization and field application in the fields of...
defence.pk

I anticipate that the light class attack/SOF submarines construction activities such STM-500 project will proceed independently of the modernization activities of the existing submarine fleet. By the 2030s, we may see a dozen or so STM-500 derivative systems in the Sea of Islands.
 
dBSPL said:
:D
You remember this? https://www.aa.com.tr/tr/bilim-teknoloji/denizaltindaki-haberlesmeye-turk-cozumu/1484152
stm-gurbag2-1140x978.jpeg

defence.pk

GURBAG & STM's "Laser Communication Solutions" and "Hydrogen-propulsion Solutions" Projects for Turkish Navy

Depending on the needs of developing technology, STM and GÜRBAĞ signed a cooperation in the field of "Hydrogen Energy and Propulsion Solutions" and "Stabilized Pan-Tilt and Laser Communication Solutions". The two companies will implement R&D, productization and field application in the fields of...
defence.pk

I anticipate that the light class attack/SOF submarines construction activities such STM-500 project will proceed independently of the modernization activities of the existing submarine fleet. By the 2030s, we may see a dozen or so STM-500 derivative systems in the Sea of Islands.
Click to expand...


Thats a state of the art communication, a submarine in the water communicating. Imagine 10 of them in the agean sea, ther are darktime waiting for Greece.
 

