Pressure Grows on Britain to Return Its Last African Colony

Pressure Grows on Britain to Return Its Last African Colony
Pauline Bax
November 10, 2019, 3:00 AM EST
  • International pressure builds on U.K. to return Chagos Islands
  • U.S. has military base on Diego Garcia in Chagos archipelago
360x-1.jpg

Diego Garcia Photographer: USGS/NASA Landsat data
From a one-story house with mustard-colored walls off a bustling road in Mauritius, Olivier Bancoult is defying the U.K. by plotting a return to the tiny tropical island where he was born.

A 55-year-old native of the remote Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean, Bancoult heads a group of mostly elderly women who, like him, were expelled shortly after Britain bought the archipelago from its then-colony Mauritius in 1965. His campaign has taken him to London and the United Nations and secured him a meeting with Pope Francis.

As a young boy, Bancoult and the other roughly 2,000 inhabitants of Chagos were deported to the U.K., Mauritius and Seychelles. The new owners then gassed the residents’ pets, closed the coconut plantations and allowed the U.S. to build a military base on the biggest island of Diego Garcia. With the exception of the air force base seen as crucial for U.S. operations in the Middle East and Afghanistan, the U.K. has kept the islands free of inhabitants by declaring an area the size of France a protected marine reserve in 2010. Only a few people are allowed to visit briefly each year, and they can’t stay overnight.

“My mother died here, without ever having been back to her home,” Bancoult said in an interview. “I won’t let that happen to me.”

360x-1.jpg

Olivier Bancoult in his office.
At a time when politicians in Britain are evoking its imperial past as the U.K. prepares to quit the European Union, the country is under international pressure to give up its last African colony, a sign of its diminished global importance when only 80 years ago it held sway over almost a quarter of the world’s population.

“What Britain is facing today is having to confront its colonial past, whether it’s Chagos or Northern Ireland,” said Philippe Sands, a London-based lawyer who serves as Counsel for Mauritius. “It’s the story of its empire coming back to haunt it.”

In February, the International Court of Justice ruled the 1965 excision of the Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius unlawful because it wasn’t based on the free will of the people concerned. In an advisory opinion, the court stated that the U.K. has an obligation to end its administration of the archipelago “as rapidly as possible.”

Then, in May, the UN General Assembly affirmed the ruling by an overwhelming majority, with 116 member states voting in favor of a resolution setting a six-month deadline for the U.K. to withdraw. Only six members rejected the proposal -- the U.S., Hungary, Israel and Australia among them. The deadline expires on Nov. 22.

“A UN General Assembly resolution doesn’t mean you have to comply, but obviously it’s very embarrassing for them,” said David Brewster, a senior research fellow at the National Security College in Canberra, Australia. “That’s what happens when you alienate your allies.”

At the end of his September visit to Mauritius, Pope Francis chided the U.K., saying it needs to respect the wishes of international institutions.

But things are unlikely to change overnight

Source
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...-on-britain-to-return-its-last-african-colony

 
Chagos Islands dispute: UK misses deadline to return control
  • 22 November 2019
_96601561_7a885cb9-136e-4d61-9ddb-2f58c642e4f9.jpg

Image copyrightSCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
Image captionOne of the Chagos Islands - Diego Garcia - is home to a US military base
The UK has been called an illegal colonial occupier by Mauritius after it ignored a deadline to return control of an overseas territory to the island nation.

The UN had given the UK six months to give up control of the Chagos Islands - but that period has now passed.

Mauritius says it was forced to trade the small archipelago in the Indian Ocean in 1965 for independence.

The UK says it does not recognise Mauritius' claim to sovereignty.

Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) insists it has every right to hold onto the islands - one of which, Diego Garcia, is home to a US military airbase.

"The UK has no doubt as to our sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT), which has been under continuous British sovereignty since 1814," it said in a statement.

"Mauritius has never held sovereignty over the BIOT and the UK does not recognise its claim."

But Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was important to return the islands "as a symbol of the way in which we wish to behave in international law".

He added: "I am looking forward to being in government to right one of the wrongs of history."

The Chagos Archipelago was separated from Mauritius in 1965, when Mauritius was still a British colony. Britain purchased it for £3m - creating the BIOT.

Mauritius claims it was forced to give it up in exchange for independence, which it gained in 1968.

In May, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Chagos Islands being returned - with 116 states backing the move and only six against.

The UN said that the decolonisation of Mauritius "was not conducted in a manner consistent with the right to self-determination" and that therefore the "continued administration... constitutes a wrongful act".

The UN resolution came only three months after the UN's high court advised the UK should leave the islands "as rapidly as possible".

As the six-month period came to a close, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said the UK was now an illegal colonial occupier.

_105894347_grey_line-nc.png

_109783425_andrewharding-nc.png

Over the decades Mauritius has staked its claim, and finally - particularly after the Brexit vote - Britain's traditional allies in the international community have started to desert Britain, to abstain or to vote against it at the UN.

And the UN is now taking pretty significant steps to say: "Britain you are behaving appallingly, this is still colonialism - give it back."

Britain has ignored those calls - so what might any repercussions look like?

Sanctions would be slow, incremental and largely institutional - in the sense that Britain is going to find itself squeezed at institutions that it has traditionally seen as very important.

Britain no longer has a judge on 14-seat International Court of Justice in The Hague, and it's going to start to see UN maps reflecting the legal fact that the UN sees this islands as belonging to Mauritius.

_105894347_grey_line-nc.png

The deadline is not binding, so no sanctions or immediate punishment will follow - but that could change.

At the time of the UN resolution, the FCO said the UK did not recognise Mauritius' claim to sovereignty, but would stand by an earlier commitment to hand over control of the islands to Mauritius when they were no longer needed for defence purposes.

Between 1968 and 1974, Britain forcibly removed thousands of Chagossians from their homelands and sent them more than 1,000 miles away to Mauritius and the Seychelles, where they faced extreme poverty and discrimination.

Many moved to the UK in the hope of a better life.

_109788315_chagos_islands_640_v1-nc.png

_109028083_1px_white_line-nc.png

Britain then invited the US to build a military base on Diego Garcia.

US planes have been sent from the base to bomb Afghanistan and Iraq. The facility was also reportedly used as a "black site" by the CIA to interrogate terrorism suspects. In 2016, the lease for the base was extended until 2036.

The UK has repeatedly apologised for the forced evictions, which Mr Jugnauth has said were akin to a crime against humanity.

In 2002, the British Overseas Territories (BOTs) Act granted British citizenship to resettled Chagossians born between 1969 and 1982. But the 13-year window has left some families divided.
 
Return to Mauritius? Mauritius (India's Singapore) itself is a fake country with an Indian majority who are a byproduct of colonialism. Ridiculous for them to ask something, when they never had it in the first place. They also want Diego Garcia!
 
Chagos islands/ Diego Garcia is a cash machine. Whoever owns it get the lease-rent money from the US base, and also the fishing rights, and may be oil too.
 
Removing natives from their land. Where's the outrage ? Where are the sanctions ?

Chagossians-the original inhabitants of Diego Garcia face U.S. government in the court


Chagossians (often referred to as Ilois) were the indigenous people of Diego Garcia Island in the Indian Ocean. From 1965 to 1973 the U.S. government put them on the overcrowded boats and shipped them off to Mauritius. The island of Diego Garcia was completely emptied of all the local peoples. According to the U.S. senior Foreign Office member at the time: ”We must surely be very tough about this. The object of the exercise is to get some rocks which will remain ours…There will be no indigenous population except seagulls.”

Traditionally, Chagossians practiced subsistence agriculture. Currently, they are penniless, poor, and without a home. Numbering some 3000 to 4000 Chagossians, they currently live on the island of Mauritius. There are approximately 500 Chagossian survivors of the more than 1.500 original evictees right now. Many of them recount their experiences as they were forced out of their homes from 1965 to 1973 in order to accommodate the new U.S. military base. Essentially, the relocation was carried out in three stages. First, Chagossians that were away at the time were not allowed back on the island. In the second stage, British government cut off all the flow of goods and in the third stage all the remaining Chagossians were simply forced onto the ships and taken to either Seychelles or Mauritius.

Following a victory in the British courts some 15 months ago, Chagossians are currently suing the U.S. government for the damage and the right to return to their homeland. Three lead plaintiffs in this case, Olivier Bancoult, Marie Therese Mein, and Marie Isabelle France-Charlot blame the U.S. government for the forced relocation.
In 1965, Britain leased Diego Garcia and other islands of Chagos archipelago to the U.S. government for 50 years. The class action filed in mid-December, charges the U.S. government and many other individual members at the Pentagon, including current Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, who served in the post at the time, “with trespass, intentional infliction of emotional distress, forced relocation, racial discrimination, torture, and genocide.”

Both the U.S. and British government claim to their knowledge that the only islands’ inhabitants at the time consisted entirely of seasonal contract workers from Mauritius and Seychelles, which under international law would not make Chagossians to be the permanent residents of the island.

The U.S. government is facing tough accusations. Diego Garcia is a crucial political and military point in Asia, especially right now, as it allows the U.S. military monitor and control the situation in Afghanistan.
 

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

