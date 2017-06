China naval group to berth at Iran port

Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:45AM



A Chinese naval group is to berth in southern Iran as Tehran and Beijing maintain their determination to enhance naval cooperation, the Iranian Navy has announced.



The Chinese Navy flotilla comprises two battle cruisers, a support vessel, and a helicopter, the Iranian Navy’s Public Relations Department said.



It said the group, which has just been to the Pakistani port of Karachi for training purposes, will be docking at the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas on Thursday.



A high-ranking naval delegation from China visited Iran for talks in October 2015.





Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari (R) and the deputy chief of the People’s Liberation Army of China General Staff Department, Admiral Sun Jianguo, are seen in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on October 14, 2015.