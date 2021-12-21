Pressler Who? [FICTIONAL] Pakistan-India Air Combat 1998-99

The IAF's attacks are starting to bear fruit as much as the technical airspace violations are getting more brazen in an attempt to dislodge the Pakistani forces on the peaks. Words of conflict are flying back and forth on the diplomatic front as the Indian airbases in the north are abuzz with a large number of air assets including Gwalior bases Mirage 2000s now armed with brand new precision guided weapons.The IAF has been actively utilizing the A-50 systems even with their mixed performance in the mountain terrain as they provide great coverage of PAF activities and allow timing air attacks on the infiltrators much more efficiently. They are however being used to a point where the spares stock has been running low and the 2 systems are running close to their MTBO times for their radar systems - the future points to using the Israeli radar from the Chilean Condor AEW variant on the il-76 while negotiations are also being conducted with the Swedes for their Erieye radar but for now the Mainstays truly are being the mainstay of agile IAF Operations.Today a flight of Mirage 2000s will be hitting positions further north where a Pakistani FoB is supposedly established - it is a mission like before that may lead to a violation of the LoC but the government is confident that the Pakistanis will not escalate and are more focused on trying to hold their recent gains to get some favorable retreat terms under US auspices. In either case, IAF Mig-29Cs are providing cover armed to the teeth with R-27ERs along with Bisons from Srinagar with their R-77s - it would be expensive for the Pakistanis to request air cover even if it doesn't lead to worse escalations.The A-50 from 50sq will continue its stoic duty of providing AEW coverage to the ingressing IAF strike package as it carefully monitors at least 2 Pakistani patrols and possibly a Pakistani AEW system in the air as well.On the Pakistani side however, there is still confusion in terms of the scope of the conflict and what the actual strategic objectives are but the PAF has been activated to a near war level footing with regular combat air patrols even as Washington has been sending mixed messages in terms of support for additional spares and logistics on the ground.Air Staff have decided to ration the latest block-40s and instead rely on the Block-32s and Block-15s for CAPs whilst keeping F-7s on alert at Skardu for any violations in their manned SAM role. The 3sq E-2Cs have been vital to pick up Indian formations leaving their air bases for strikes and the PA has reluctantly agreed to have PAF liaisons embedded with some of their forward command to coordinate some air defense for what looks to be a casualty filled situation with one report talking of blood stained PA helicopters making round upon round of CMH Murree and even the Chinar Golf course in Bhurban ending up as a casualty collection point.As panic seems to be setting in the leadership of the Pakistan army they now look to the PAF to provide air support as reports of the IA firing a few blowpipe SAMS at a resupply chopper from a peak they have captured from Pakistan have their AD plan of Stingers at every peak not looking so bright. Privately, it seems some rapprochement with international brokers is in order but behind the scenes there has been hectic activity at a site in Balochistan with the centrifuges at a nuclear plant working overtime.The Mirage strike force is moving towards its target as a PAF block 15 flight conducts patrols near the Shakargarh bulge they find themselves painted repeatedly by the radar of an Indian Mig-29C on the opposite side. This has been the normal routine for the past 48 hours as both sides keep tabs on each others movements very closely,As the IAF 7sq fighters deliver their payload they inadvertently go further into the LoC more than the usual technical violations - In response and out of caution the PAF decides to scramble F-7Ps from the 20sq detachment at Skardu to intercept and perhaps diplomatically deter.At the same time, an odd occurrence happens when an Indian Mig-29 flight in its usual lock on tete-a-tete with Pakistani aircraft makes a technical violation. Normally these are being overlooked but the critical sector in which is occurs causes the F-16s patrolling nearby to drop tanks under the assumption that the Indians may have wind of supposedly classified developments happening in the area.As the second Mirage package was turning in for releasing their bombs the proximity of the F-7Ps to this group prompted the IAF command to take the unprecedented step and provide in pre-coded messages interception and weapons free authorization upon guard warning to a Mig-21 flight near this area.It is not clear what was misinterpreted by the Mig-21 flight but it construed this as an order to engage all Pakistani aircraft in its purview and promptly launched R-77s at both the F-7Ps and a patrol of a F-16block 40.The block-40 F-16s are some of the best equipped with self defense systems and their avionics were already talking of a lock but they were expecting the same dance as before - not the warning bells of a missile launch. Their immediate alert and move to evasive rungs its own alarm bells to the PAF Air Defense controllers who authorized retaliatory weapons release when able.The F-7s however only had a rudimentary missile warning system and only saw the R-77s when they had barely a second or so to react.The wreckage of 2 F-7Ps was seen falling by the locals and the Pakistan Army who being both aware and part of the fracas at the LoC were initially jubilant thinking it was another Indian jet being shot down similar to the ones days before. It was to only later transpire to them what had really happened when they found one pilot and the other was never recovered until days later nearly frostbitten to death.The Block-40s however were able to avoid the incoming R-77s and replied back with AIM-120s. One of the pilots was part of a batch training at Luke AFB and recalled his USAF Instructor telling him how this would make shooting down aircraft like clubbing baby seals - he was unaware of the reference until a Norwegian pilot on training at the same base vividly explained the metaphor.The first bison flight came down in flames as the IAF Command immediately ordered another strike flight incoming of Mig-27s to pull back and ordered the nearby Mig-29A flight to engage whilst routing the Mig-29C flight down south to the same area.However, as they were transmitting in code the Mig-29C flight misinterpreted the command and instead assumed it was the southern F-16 flight now near Shakargarh that had brought down its colleagues. As the northern Mig-29A flight lobbed R-27Rs at the F-16s and found AIM-120s being sent its way the Mig-29Cs instead roared across the international border to fire R-27ERs at the F-16s in the south.These were only equipped with AIM-9L and newly bought M systems.Able to dodge the R-27s but out of energy in the process they found themselves merging with Mig-29s and deadly R-73s. The F-16 wingman was unlucky enough to take a direct hit but the lead survived a close call. The Mig-29s however assumed the job was done and were turning to bug out when they found themselves facing AIM-9Ms. Both Migs fell near Gujranwala as their counterparts survived AIM-120s to retreat to their bases while additional PAF CAPs took to the air. Meanwhile the Pakistani Prime Minister's daily dose of Tikkas and Nehari was interrupted by military brass barging in.