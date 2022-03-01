Press freedom in the West

YouTube to block channels linked to Russia's RT and Sputnik across Europe YouTube is blocking channels connected to Russian state-backed media outlets RT and Sputnik across Europe effective immediately, due to the situation in Ukraine, the company operated by Alphabet Inc's Google, said on Tuesday.

From today, Google will ban RT and other Russian channels on Youtube in Europe.RT is still working on Youtube here in Vietnam, at least for now. The ban seems to work only in Europe.I would like our European / Western forumers to express their opinions about this movement, How do you think? Is this still considered press freedom in your eyes?Would appreciate any feedback.