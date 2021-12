Presiding officer, husband arrested for alleged rigging in LG polls in Peshawar Opposition party workers catch polling staff red-handed while allegedly stamping ballot papers in favour of PTI's candidate

Heavy police party arrives at polling station and takes accused presiding officer and her husband into custody in Peshawar.ECP takes notice and changes entire polling staff at affected polling station.Opposition party workers catch polling staff red-handed while allegedly stamping on election symbol for a PTI's candidate.