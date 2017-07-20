Presidents of Turkey, Turkmenistan discuss regional, bilateral matters

Enes Kaplan |29.06.2021The leaders of Turkey and Turkmenistan spoke over the phone on Tuesday.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov discussed regional issues and steps to further improve bilateral relations, said a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.Erdogan also wished Berdimuhamedov on his birthday, the statement added.* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk