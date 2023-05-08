Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to visit China​

Source: Xinhua2023-05-08 09:59:45BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan will pay a state visit to China respectively from May 16 to 20, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.