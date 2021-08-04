Presidents Oath: Bangladesh sends envoys to Tehran Bangladesh, for the first time in history, has sent a delegation to Iran for attending the oath-taking ceremony of an Iranian president – a step that analysts say reflects Dhaka’s approach of maintaining balance in foreign policy.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, head of the three-member delegation, yesterday arrived in Tehran, and would attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, foreign ministry officials confirmed.The ceremony is going to be held at the Iranian parliament and will be attended by over 50 government or state heads, according to the Iranian embassy in Dhaka.Iran, a country that has a bitter relationship with the US over sanctions and nuclear programmes, also has tension with many of the Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia and UAE.Mahfuzul Haque, a former director of Iran-based Radio Tehran, said Bangladesh maintained a "neither so good nor so bad" relationship.However, the Bangladesh government's decision to send a delegation to Iran, for the first time, signifies that Dhaka wants to maintain a balanced foreign relation with all the countries, he said.