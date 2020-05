Parliamentary system is best IMO, but it needs to be implemented properly, it should be completely sovereign and the outlying political structure, and underlying societal structure, both need to be brought forward to enter at least 20th century levels of successful nation states, let alone 21st century. I think using Pakistan's system today as a basis for comparison vs a presidential system is wrong. Both systems when implemented in Pakistan have been shambolic.



The presidential system could work, but this system has been used to undermine democracy a lot of times, and even when it is legitimate, it needs to properly accommodate for the diversity of Pakistan by proper decentralisation of power.

