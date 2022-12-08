khansaheeb
President Xi Jinping arrives in Saudi Arabia
On the afternoon of December 7 local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Riyadh on a special plane to attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-GCC Summit and pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz
President Xi Jinping arrives in Saudi Arabia
On the afternoon of December 7 local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Riyadh on a special plane to attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-GCC Summit and pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, CGTN's Elaine Reyes reports.
