President Xi Jinping arrives in Saudi Arabia

President Xi Jinping arrives in Saudi Arabia

On the afternoon of December 7 local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Riyadh on a special plane to attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-GCC Summit and pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz
China 08:26, 08-Dec-2022
On the afternoon of December 7 local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Riyadh on a special plane to attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-GCC Summit and pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, CGTN's Elaine Reyes reports.
