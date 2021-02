President Xi chairPresident Xi chairs China-CEEC 17+1 Summits China-CEEC Summit

President Xi chairs China-CEEC 17+1 Summit

By XinhuaPublished: Feb 09, 2021 04:14 PMChinese President Xi Jinping chaired the China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Summit and delivered a keynote speech via video link in Beijing on Tuesday., also, formerly) is an initiative by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote business and investment relations between China and 17 countries of CEE (CEEC) Slovakia and Slovenia