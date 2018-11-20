What's new

President will launch digitalization of the state media organizations - Radio Pakistan.

President to launch digitalization of state media organizations today

August 07, 2021


President Dr Arif Alvi will launch digitalization of the state media organizations, including Radio Pakistan, at a ceremony in Islamabad today (Saturday).
As part of the project, “Radio Pakistan Podcast” will be launched to provide people quality audio and video content on a variety of topics.
The podcast offers interviews of dignitaries, daily news review, current affairs programs, documentaries, music, sports and a lot more to inform, educate and entertain people.
People may access the Radio Pakistan podcasts at podcast.radio.gov.pk
With the launch of Radio Pakistan Podcast, the state broadcaster achieves another milestone of producing and presenting video interviews.
The digital transformation of state media project, initiated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, also includes PTV, APP and Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication as well as the advertisements of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The project is part of the National Digital Information Platform, keeping in view the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for a Digital Pakistan.
 
