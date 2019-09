Nancy Pelosi condemned both Trump’s alleged attempt to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his refusal to release the whistleblower complaint on the matter.



On his denying House Democrats’ request to see the complaint, Pelosi said, “This is a violation of law.”



The House speaker argued Trump’s actions undermined national security and whistleblower protections. “The president must be held accountable,” Pelosi said. “No one is above the law.”

