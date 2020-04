The scammer in chief is now accusing the WHO, which is staffed by phds, of "misleading" him about the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic. It's strange how Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan had no problems with WHO's information.

I suppose when you are a total **** up shit-for-brains leader, it's best to deflect and blame someone else before your citizens rise up and dispose of you.



President Trump halts funding of the World Health Organization, places blame on the organization