TAMPA (WFLA) – President Trump has told reporters on Air Force 1 following a trip to Tampa that he plans to ban the social media platform Tik Tok as soon as tomorrow, according to multiple reports. Trump earlier in the day said he planned to sign an order directing ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok , to sell its U.S. operations.When speaking to reporters on Air Force 1, Trump said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to ban TikTok in the United States.