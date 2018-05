Withdrawn from JCPOA with economic sanctions applied. And until the Iranian mullahs sufficiently capitulate to U.S. demands the U.S. will seek to defeat their aims everywhere and pursue people-empowering regime change in Iran itself.



I especially liked the bit when Trump said if HE were the ruling mullahs he'd probably negotiate the same way they currently are doing. Obviously he expects his new approach to yield successful results - he cited progress on North Korea as an example.

