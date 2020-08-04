/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 4, 2020

President stresses need for promotion of Artificial Intelligence, IT

Discussion in 'Infrastructure & Development' started by Zarvan, Aug 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

  1. Aug 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM #1
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    49,260
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +91 / 53,312 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    [​IMG]


    President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the need for promotion of artificial intelligence and information technology in order to compete with the world.

    Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said cooperation between governance and science can lead the country to development.

    The President said the fourth industrial revolution through the internet, virtual reality and Artificial Intelligence, has changed the pattern of life as these technologies have enhanced not only the communication but also productivity.

    He urged the Ministry of Science and Technology to work for adopting modern technology including drone and robot technology in agriculture sector to boost up the productivity.

    The President said we should develop our human capital that can produce modern technology products.

    http://www.radio.gov.pk/04-08-2020/...d-for-promotion-of-artificial-intelligence-it
     
  2. Aug 4, 2020 at 1:07 PM #2
    Yaseen1

    Yaseen1 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,228
    Joined:
    Apr 1, 2014
    Ratings:
    +3 / 8,345 / -8
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    artificial intelligence training centers launched by govt are only providing couching in weekends and also have restricted issuance of certificates to 10 percent of trainees and have high barriers for entrance in this course,this attitude must be changed so everyone has ease of access to such training otherwise free online courses on coursera ,youtube etc are providing similar knowledge for free and are open for anyone who have interest in getting this knowledge at any time
     
  3. Aug 4, 2020 at 1:31 PM #3
    The Accountant

    The Accountant SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,743
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2016
    Ratings:
    +17 / 7,433 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I dont know the details but may be the project is not to train masses as same is being done by alot of such small and big institutes present in alot of localities. The purpose might to develop real leaders for the industry.

    If you want to create group of top performed than you need to chose best of the best resource.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 43 (Users: 0, Guests: 34)