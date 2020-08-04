President stresses need for promotion of Artificial Intelligence, IT

President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the need for promotion of artificial intelligence and information technology in order to compete with the world. Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said cooperation between governance and science can lead the country to development. The President said the fourth industrial revolution through the internet, virtual reality and Artificial Intelligence, has changed the pattern of life as these technologies have enhanced not only the communication but also productivity. He urged the Ministry of Science and Technology to work for adopting modern technology including drone and robot technology in agriculture sector to boost up the productivity. The President said we should develop our human capital that can produce modern technology products. http://www.radio.gov.pk/04-08-2020/...d-for-promotion-of-artificial-intelligence-it