What's new

President Shiromani Akali Dal & leader of Sikh Khalistan Movement won by polls in India | Radio Pakistan .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,507
5
6,784
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1541614339299463169


Khalistan movement entered into final stages: Simranjit Singh Mann

June 28, 2022
17204322471656384431.jpg

(File Photo)
President of Shiromani Akali Dal and a leader of Sikh Khalistan Movement Simranjit Singh Mann, who won by-polls on Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, optimized that with his success, the Khalistan movement has entered into the final stages.
Talking to newsmen after winning the election, he attributed his victory to Khalistan movement leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.
Paying tributes to the Sikhs who laid down their lives for the Khalistan movement, Simranjit Singh vowed to fight for the cause of the oppressed Kashmiri people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and other minorities of India in the Lok Sabha.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
Sikh organizations staging massive protests on Operation Bluestar anniversary - Radio Pakistan.
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
2K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
Pakistan Ka Beta
Sikhs for Justice releases new map of Khalistan - Radio Pakistan .
Replies
5
Views
936
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
C
Sikh politicians, separatists in Canada wade into farmers’ protest row
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
Drizzt
D
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
"Taliban Came To Gurdwara, Assured Sikhs, Hindus Of Safety": Akali Leader
Replies
3
Views
288
SpaceMan18
SpaceMan18
Kamikaze Pilot
Why Sikhs Don't See Khalistan Terror Through Kartarpur Corridor as a Serious Threat
Replies
0
Views
748
Kamikaze Pilot
Kamikaze Pilot

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom