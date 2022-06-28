President Shiromani Akali Dal & leader of Sikh Khalistan Movement won by polls in India | Radio Pakistan .

Khalistan movement entered into final stages: Simranjit Singh MannJune 28, 2022(File Photo)President of Shiromani Akali Dal and a leader of Sikh Khalistan Movement Simranjit Singh Mann, who won by-polls on Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, optimized that with his success, the Khalistan movement has entered into the final stages.Talking to newsmen after winning the election, he attributed his victory to Khalistan movement leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.Paying tributes to the Sikhs who laid down their lives for the Khalistan movement, Simranjit Singh vowed to fight for the cause of the oppressed Kashmiri people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and other minorities of India in the Lok Sabha.