President replaces Afghan Army Chief

Afghan official, reports say president replaces army chief of staff
11 August 2021
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a joint press conference with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on November 19, 2020. (AFP)
An Afghan official and local media reports say President Ashraf Ghani has replaced the army chief of staff amid a Taliban blitz across the country.
A Defense Ministry official said Gen. Hibatullah Alizai replaced Gen. Wali Ahmadzai as the Afghan army chief of staff. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the change that has not yet been announced publicly.
Local media widely reported Ghani’s decision. Afghan government officials for days have not responded to repeated requests for comment.
