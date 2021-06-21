What's new

President replaces Afghan Army Chief

Afghan official, reports say president replaces army chief of staff
11 August 2021


Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a joint press conference with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on November 19, 2020. (AFP)

An Afghan official and local media reports say President Ashraf Ghani has replaced the army chief of staff amid a Taliban blitz across the country.

A Defense Ministry official said Gen. Hibatullah Alizai replaced Gen. Wali Ahmadzai as the Afghan army chief of staff. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the change that has not yet been announced publicly.

Local media widely reported Ghani’s decision. Afghan government officials for days have not responded to repeated requests for comment.

An Afghan official and local media reports say President Ashraf Ghani has replaced the army chief of staff amid a Taliban blitz across the country.For the
KABUL: The Afghanistan government has removed Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai from his post. Sources said Ahmadzai has been replaced by General Hebatullah Alizai as the new Afghanistan army chief. Reasons for the removal of the Afghan army chief were not disclosed. However...
Irrespective of Afghans and their problems,
but replacing your top general during a conflict is one of the most stupid things one can do.

History is witness.
 
An Afghan Army - was one of the stupidest ideas by the Americans. Any read of history and understanding of culture would have told them this was a loosing proposition.

A better approach by the Americans would have been small core SoF to protect cities with Air Corridors for supplies etc. Strong internal intelligence supplemented with good city policing, and center friendly militias (tribes) loosely aligned with the center (on a healthy payroll). Also allowing some Pushtun areas to be fully TB or tribal controlled with trading and interaction agreements.

Couple this will alignment with Pakistan - and not allowing India into the Chicken Coop, would have served Americans well. The problem for the Americans was they bought the narrative lock stock and barrel from the Indians and NA idiots (as well as States side "intellectuals" and bureaucrats who make their bread on Pakistan bashing). Result was more space and distance between the Americans and the one country that could have kept them safely in Afghanistan. American hubris got the better of them yet again as they believed they could solve Afghanistan through their vaunted military, where Pakistan was a small irritant they could manage and sideline.

If the American experiment had followed the above mode - today they would have been successful in Afghanistan.
 
