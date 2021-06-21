President replaces Afghan Army Chief

An Afghan Army - was one of the stupidest ideas by the Americans. Any read of history and understanding of culture would have told them this was a loosing proposition.



A better approach by the Americans would have been small core SoF to protect cities with Air Corridors for supplies etc. Strong internal intelligence supplemented with good city policing, and center friendly militias (tribes) loosely aligned with the center (on a healthy payroll). Also allowing some Pushtun areas to be fully TB or tribal controlled with trading and interaction agreements.



Couple this will alignment with Pakistan - and not allowing India into the Chicken Coop, would have served Americans well. The problem for the Americans was they bought the narrative lock stock and barrel from the Indians and NA idiots (as well as States side "intellectuals" and bureaucrats who make their bread on Pakistan bashing). Result was more space and distance between the Americans and the one country that could have kept them safely in Afghanistan. American hubris got the better of them yet again as they believed they could solve Afghanistan through their vaunted military, where Pakistan was a small irritant they could manage and sideline.



If the American experiment had followed the above mode - today they would have been successful in Afghanistan.