President, PM exchange Eidul Azha greetings The two sides expressed goodwill towards each other

The two sides expressed goodwill towards each otherThe prime minister felicitated the president on the auspicious occasion, the PM Office said in a statement.President Alvi also reciprocated the best wishes to the prime minister on Eid.The two sides expressed goodwill towards each other.Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi prayed for the growth and success of the country and encouraged people to follow coronavirus SOPs while performing their religious obligations.Pakistanis are celebrating Eidul Azha today (Sunday) with congregational Eid prayers and animal sacrifice.Massive congregations of Eid prayers were held across the country with special prayers offered for Pakistan’s prosperity.