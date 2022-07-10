What's new

President, PM exchange Eidul Azha greetings

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,185
16
24,878
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The two sides expressed goodwill towards each other
1657445850900.png

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called President Dr Arif Alvi and wished him the greetings of Eidul Azha.

The prime minister felicitated the president on the auspicious occasion, the PM Office said in a statement.

President Alvi also reciprocated the best wishes to the prime minister on Eid.

The two sides expressed goodwill towards each other.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi prayed for the growth and success of the country and encouraged people to follow coronavirus SOPs while performing their religious obligations.

Pakistanis are celebrating Eidul Azha today (Sunday) with congregational Eid prayers and animal sacrifice.

Massive congregations of Eid prayers were held across the country with special prayers offered for Pakistan’s prosperity.
www.samaaenglish.tv

President, PM exchange Eidul Azha greetings

The two sides expressed goodwill towards each other
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
Govt to try President Alvi, ex-PM Imran under Article 6 for ‘violating Constitution’
2 3
Replies
39
Views
1K
War Historian
War Historian
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PUNJAB’S EIGHT-MEMBER CABINET TAKES OATH
2
Replies
18
Views
830
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
ghazi52
PM Imran nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker prime minister
2 3
Replies
37
Views
1K
StormBreaker
StormBreaker
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘MASSES WILL KEEP LOVING NAWAZ SHARIF WHETHER HE’S IN JAIL OR LONDON’ says Maryam Nawaz in Sheikhupura
2
Replies
28
Views
510
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Dalit
Allies ‘not pleased’ as new cabinet sworn in
Replies
12
Views
489
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom