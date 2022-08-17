What's new

President of the UAE presents Order of the Union to Pakistan's army chief

President of the UAE presents Order of the Union to Pakistan's army chief​


1660724509621.png


1660724537449.png


President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday presented the Order of the Union to Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's chief of the army staff, during a reception held at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.

The award was given in recognition of Gen Bajwa's "distinguished efforts in strengthening UAE-Pakistan ties and his role in consolidating bilateral co-operation between the two friendly countries", news agency Wam reported.

The Order of the Union is the second-highest honour awarded by the UAE to senior officials of friendly nations.

During the meeting, the pair discussed bilateral co-operation and joint action in areas of defence to serve mutual interests.


Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed spoke about the deep, longstanding relations between the UAE and Pakistan and the mutual keenness to continue strengthening them at various levels.

He appreciated efforts made by Gen Bajwa to develop prospects for co-operation and joint work between the two countries.

Gen Bajwa expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE president and spoke of his pride in receiving the honour, which he said reflects the strength of the friendly relations. He said his country is keen to develop and advance its co-operation with the UAE.

www.thenationalnews.com

President of the UAE presents Order of the Union to Pakistan's army chief

The pair discussed bilateral co-operation and joint action in areas of defence
www.thenationalnews.com www.thenationalnews.com

 

