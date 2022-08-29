President of the UAE is talking about selling Mirage 2000-9 to Greece.

A possible major military deal between allies
The President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan recently discussed with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis the sale of the Dassault Mirage 2000-9 fighters to the UAE
Mirage 2000-9 is the best Mirage version in the world
