President of Republic of India’s greetings on the eve of Idu’l Zuha

President's Secretariat 21-August, 2018 17:31 IST President of India’s greetings on the eve of Idu’l Zuha The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Idu’l Zuha. In his message the President has said, “On the occasion of Idu’l Zuha, I extend my greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens and, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. On this special day, we celebrate the spirit of sacrifice. Let us resolve to work together for unity and fraternity in our shared society”. Click here for hindi version: ***