  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

President of Republic of India’s greetings on the eve of Idu’l Zuha

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Hindustani78, Aug 22, 2018 at 1:53 AM.

    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    President's Secretariat
    21-August, 2018 17:31 IST
    President of India’s greetings on the eve of Idu’l Zuha

    The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Idu’l Zuha.

    In his message the President has said, “On the occasion of Idu’l Zuha, I extend my greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens and, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad.

    On this special day, we celebrate the spirit of sacrifice. Let us resolve to work together for unity and fraternity in our shared society”.

    Click here for hindi version:

    ***
     
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    Stuff your greetings

    Let the muslims of india to freely eat in accordance with their beleifs
     
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    2:135


    ﴿وَقَالُواْ كُونُواْ هُودًا أَوْ نَصَـرَى تَهْتَدُواْ قُلْ بَلْ مِلَّةَ إِبْرَهِيمَ حَنِيفًا وَمَا كَانَ مِنَ الْمُشْرِكِينَ ﴾

    (135. And they say, "Be Jews or Christians, then you will be guided.'' Say (to them O Muhammad ), "Nay, (we follow) only the religion of Ibrahim, Hanif (Islamic Monotheism), and he was not of Al-Mushrikin (those who worshipped others along with Allah. )

    Muhammad bin Ishaq reported that Ibn `Abbas said that `Abdullah bin Suriya Al-A`war said to the Messenger of Allah, "The guidance is only what we (Jews) follow. Therefore, follow us, O Muhammad, and you will be rightly guided.'' Also, the Christians said similarly, so Allah revealed,

    ﴿وَقَالُواْ كُونُواْ هُودًا أَوْ نَصَـرَى تَهْتَدُواْ﴾

    (And they say, "Be Jews or Christians, then you will be guided.'') Allah's statement,

    ﴿قُلْ بَلْ مِلَّةَ إِبْرَهِيمَ حَنِيفًا﴾

    (Say (to them O Muhammad ), "Nay, (we follow) only the religion of Ibrahim, Hanif) means, "We do not need the Judaism or Christianity that you call us to, rather,

    ﴿مِلَّةَ إِبْرَهِيمَ حَنِيفاً﴾

    ((we follow) only the religion of Ibrahim, Hanif) meaning, on the straight path, as Muhammad bin Ka`b Al-Qurazi and `Isa bin Jariyah stated. Also, Abu Qilabah said, "The Hanif is what the Messengers, from beginning to end, believed in.'')

    ﴿قُولُواْ ءَامَنَّا بِاللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَى إِبْرَهِيمَ وَإِسْمَـعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَالأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَى وَعِيسَى وَمَآ أُوتِيَ النَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لاَ نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُ مُسْلِمُونَ ﴾

    (136. Say (O Muslims): "We believe in Allah and that which has been sent down to us and that which has been sent down to Ibrahim (Abraham), Isma`il (Ishmael), Ishaq (Isaac), Ya`qub (Jacob), and to Al-Asbat (the offspring of the twelve sons of Ya`qub), and that which has been given to Musa (Moses) and `Isa (Jesus), and that which has been given to the Prophets from their Lord. We make no distinction between any of them, and to Him we have submitted (in Islam).'')


    Nabi Ibraheem (alayhissalaam) passed this Qurbaani test in no uncertain terms, with the result that his son was expiated by Allah with a sheep

    Surah Hajj, Ayat 37

    “Never does its flesh reach Allah, nor its blood; instead it is your taqwa (piety) that reaches Him;”

    The above verse stresses the importance of sincerity when offering sacrifice. The ultimate aim is not the flesh of the animal, but rather the Eternal Pleasure of Almighty Allah.

    3 . Once the Noble Sahaabah (radhiyallahu anhum) asked The Prophet of Allah: “What reward is there for us in this qurbani, O Prophet of Allah?

    Rasulullah (sallallaahu alayhi wasallam) replied: “For every hair there is the reward of one good deed.

    The Sahaabah further asked: “What about wool O Prophet of Allah?


    To which he replied: “For every strand of wool there is the reward of one good act.” [Musnad of Imam Ibn Hanbal]

    4 . Rasulullah (sallallaahu alayhi wasallam) is reported to have said: “There is no act of man on the day of Nahr (Eidul Adh haa) more beloved unto Allah than the sacrifice. And indeed the sacrificed animal will appear on Qiyamat day with its horns, hooves and skin. And indeed, the blood of the sacrifice is accepted by Allah even before it touches the ground. So perform the sacrifice with a happy heart.” [Ibni Maja, Tirmizi]
     
