President of Brazil invokes an episode of Hindu epic Ramayana to thank India for vaccine exports

President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro invoking an episode of Hindu epic Ramayana expressed his gratitude towards India and Prime Minister Modi for vaccine exports from our country supplying two millions doses of Covishield, Indian version of oxford astrazeneca vaccine licensed produced by Sirum Institute on India.
This image depicts who essentially says Brazil President has invoked Lord Hanuman.
He means to says the way Lord Hanuman saved Lakshmana by getting Sanjeevani Butti or medicine of eternal life in Hindu epic Ramayana , India can save Brazil's people suffering from Covid by supplying of made in India vaccines.
