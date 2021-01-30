What's new

President of Brazil invokes an episode of Hindu epic Ramayana to thank India for vaccine exports

Suriya

Suriya

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2017
3,015
-23
2,929
Country
India
Location
India
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro invoking an episode of Hindu epic Ramayana expressed his gratitude towards India and Prime Minister Modi for vaccine exports from our country supplying two millions doses of Covishield, Indian version of oxford astrazeneca vaccine licensed produced by Sirum Institute on India.



1612019861118.png

This image depicts who essentially says Brazil President has invoked Lord Hanuman.
He means to says the way Lord Hanuman saved Lakshmana by getting Sanjeevani Butti or medicine of eternal life in Hindu epic Ramayana , India can save Brazil's people suffering from Covid by supplying of made in India vaccines.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1352630623173828610

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1352630699480797186
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom