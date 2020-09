BRAVO_ said: Pakistan meddles in Armenia-Azerbaijan war – Why Imran Khan follows Turkey’s footsteps in West Asia



According to reports, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has sent his troops to fight alongside the Turkish military and Azerbaijan army in Agdam. Pakistan meddles in Armenia-Azerbaijan war – Why Imran Khan follows Turkey’s footsteps in West Asia Ankara has been assisting Islamabad in the Kashmir discourse, and Pakistan returns the favour by pledging support to Turkey in its misadventures in West Asia. Click to expand...

bro its better to check history of author [click here] before posting any article written by Indian, but it is GOOD if any report or news article published by India media is completely avoided .....