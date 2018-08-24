/ Register

  • Friday, August 24, 2018

President Mamnoon Hussain Remarks Today!!

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Path-Finder, Aug 24, 2018 at 9:29 PM.

    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    My hero
     
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    or........ Turn Around :lol:(also known as U turn)
     
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Mans a saint of our Times
     
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Nice person. Speaks on very few occasions.
     
    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    The dude is like I got nothing to do with that Panama Chor and Daku Rani.
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    What people don't know is that he declined NS any exemption or even reduction in punishment. That's why now PMLn wants to vote for Zardari as the president candidate so he can give NS an amnesty while he himself enjoys the presidential indemnity for the next 5 years.
     
    Ghareeb_Da_Baal

    Ghareeb_Da_Baal SENIOR MEMBER

    aalu lay lo, tinda lai lo..............
     
    Beethoven

    Beethoven FULL MEMBER

    as far as i can remember PPP has nominated aitzaz ahsan for president and besides that zardari is an MNA who just got elected how can he nominate himself for the president's office
     
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    He has been unlucky for Nescol Mandela, two time he gave him posts and himself ended up in jail both times
     
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

