PRESIDENT KOVIND’S MANILA VISIT: INDIA’S ACT EAST POLICY GETS A FURTHER PUSH

OCT 31 2019

Given the growing Chinese influence and footprints in India’s backyard in South Asia and the littorals of the Indian Ocean, it seems logical for India to showcase its reach and the depth of its ties in China’s neighbourhood — Southeast Asia — as well.



Given the geographical location of Southeast Asia, the importance of including ASEAN in the Indo-Pacific dynamic has been recognised by the leading players of the Indo-Pacific region like Japan, United States and Australia as well.