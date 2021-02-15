PRESIDENT INAUGURATES BAF BARISHAL RADAR UNIT AND HELICOPTER SIMULATOR TRAINING INSTITUTE

Dhaka, 15 February:-The inauguration ceremony of Barisal Radar Unit and Helicopter Simulator Training Institute of Bangladesh Air Force took place simultaneously at Barishal and BAF Base Bashar, Dhaka on Monday(15-02-2021).The Honorable President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Md Abdul Hamid graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and inaugurated BAF Baris al Radar Unit and Helicopter Simulator Training Institute of BAF through Video Teleconference (VTC). At the beginning, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, BBP, OSP, ndu, psc received Honourable President through VTC from BAF Barishal Radar Unit.A smartly turned out BAF contingent gave state salute to the Hon’ble President Md. Abdul Hamid at the beginning. President took salute.At the very beginning of the speech Honorable President cherished the greatest Bangali of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due respect, under whose leadership we achieved our ultimate victory through nine months long liberation war. He also remembered all the martyrs and freedom fighters along with Birsrestho martyr Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman. He said, for the development of Bangladesh Air Force in the desired methodology of the Father of the Nation, his successor, Hon’ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been adding new Installations and equipments to Bangladesh Air Force. In line with this, Baris al Radar Unit and Helicopter Simulator Training Institute of Bangladesh Air Force officially started their journey today.He wished that the newly incorporated Radar will be able to provide the right direction to the identified aircraft within the airspace of Bangladesh and play an important role in their movement. Besides, he also added that BAF Pilots can perform a very important part of their flying training in this Helicopter Simulator Training Institute of BAF.As a result, the cost of the flying training will be reduced remarkably and boosted the flight safety. He thanked all those who were directly and indirectly involved in organizing this event today. At the end, he prayed for the continued prosperity of the Bangladesh Air Force and the bright future of all the members. Senior military and civil high officials were present on the occasion.