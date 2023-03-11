What's new

President Ilham Aliyev: China is reliable partner and friendly state for Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev: China is reliable partner and friendly state for Azerbaijan​

11.03.2023

ilham_aliyev_si_cinpin_110323.jpg

Baku, March 11, AZERTAC

“For Azerbaijan, China is a reliable partner and a friendly state. We attach particular significance to the relations between Azerbaijan and China based on historical traditions and a solid foundation. It is gratifying that our interstate ties have developed along an ascending trajectory day to day and reached the present level while acquiring new substances,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulations to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

“Our ever-expanding political dialogue, successful cooperation in economy, transportation, logistics, infrastructure, investments, energy and other domains, partnership within the "Belt and Road" and "Middle Corridor" projects and active involvement of the Chinese companies in the restoration and reconstruction works across our liberated territories are among the primary factors that characterize our close relations,” the head of state said in his message.

“I am confident that in line with the interests of our peoples, we will continue our joint efforts to deepen Azerbaijan-China relations in all spheres, expand our cooperation, and further enhance our mutual engagement on the infrastructure projects that open broad prospects for the regional economic partnership,” President Ilham Aliyev added.


 

