President Ghani to Taliban: If you love Afghanistan, promise me you will not accept Durand line as border with Pak

Death Professor

Death Professor

Sep 3, 2018
"Political trump card", yeah that's going to decide the fate of Afghanistan. Politics.

Maybe you been living under a rock, there was a war going on for last 20 years in Afghanistan. Americans lost the game of attrition and now they ran away like from Vietnam(minus the humiliation because of the agreement). Ghani would soon be of no importance(well he is already unimportant but still) to anyone. So good luck with that "trump card".
 
UDAYCAMPUS

UDAYCAMPUS

May 7, 2011
He is right. The Durrand land should not be the border with Pakistan as all of afghanistan should be a part of Pakistan............ :azn:
Afghans will never accept Punjabis and Sindhis to rule Afghanistan like they do in Pakistan. On the contrary they want to rule over Punjab and Sindh so the other way is possible, Pakistan becoming Afghanistan will be acceptable to Afghans or atleast Western provinces.
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Feb 16, 2016
Afghans will never accept Punjabis and Sindhis to rule Afghanistan like they do in Pakistan. On the contrary they want to rule over Punjab and Sindh so the other way is possible, Pakistan becoming Afghanistan will be acceptable to Afghans or atleast Western provinces.
They are more than welcome to try their luck However chances are after the war they'll only be ruling a radioactive wasteland
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

Mar 1, 2015
Afghans will never accept Punjabis and Sindhis to rule Afghanistan like they do in Pakistan. On the contrary they want to rule over Punjab and Sindh so the other way is possible, Pakistan becoming Afghanistan will be acceptable to Afghans or atleast Western provinces.
Are you high on some cow rum?
Did you hear what Biden said?
"NEVER has Afghanistan been a united country, not in all of its history. Not in all of its history."
 
UDAYCAMPUS

UDAYCAMPUS

May 7, 2011
They are more than welcome to try their luck However chances are after the war they'll only be ruling a radioactive wasteland
You think they aren't trying already? :lol: There is just no official declaration of war
Are you high on some cow rum?
Did you hear what Biden said?
Afghanistan was NEVER united in its history ..
Just say that infront of an Afghans face. No wonder there are so many Afghan Pakistani fist fights nowadays.
 
terry5

terry5

Oct 16, 2014
Promise him lol
They going to hang him when they get their hands on him . India needs to get him out and let him spend the rest of he’s life in the shit slum called India
 
Awan68

Awan68

Jul 23, 2016
They are more than welcome to try their luck However chances are after the war they'll only be ruling a radioactive wasteland
Why would we ever waste a perfectly good nuke on them, FC is enough to handle any Afghan incursion, wont even have to deploy army,lol.
 
Death Professor

Death Professor

Sep 3, 2018
Eat cowdung, shit on streets, PHULL support sir.


Typical Indians, no wonder you were ruled by muslims for 1000 of years, in a pinch you would make anyone your god or your father.
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Feb 16, 2016
You think they aren't trying already? :lol: There is just no official declaration of war
They may have lost on their way to Pakistan because I don't see any army coming here
Why would we ever waste a perfectly good nuke on them, FC is enough to handle any Afghan incursion, wont even have to deploy army,lol.
Maybe we want to see if snakes can survive nuke or not
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
This is ridiculous.. Why would the Talibans go against their own people.. The Punjabis are their brothers in arms.. In fact even the Premier minister of Pakistan is Pashtun so it is easy to see why the Pashtun-Punjabi link is to deep they are Pakistan together.. Afghans will not upset both their brethens on the other side whether it is Pashtuns or Punjabis or Sindhis..
 
terry5

terry5

Oct 16, 2014
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1413767057309585413
Ghani has brought out his political trump card against Taliban.
taliban reply to ghani : 😂

Taliban See Ghani as 'Obstacle' to Afghan Peace
The Taliban in their commentary said Ghani’s insistence on clinging to power could obstruct the way to a “negotiated and peaceful solution” to the long Afghan war.

“Ashraf Ghani's rule has brought nothing but poverty, misery, bloodshed, notoriety and problems to Afghanistan,” the insurgent group said.

www.voanews.com

Taliban See Ghani as 'Obstacle' to Afghan Peace

The Taliban warned Saturday that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s resolve to remain in office until the completion of his tenure was detrimental to peace talks aimed at finding a negotiated end to four decades of war in Afghanistan. The insurgent group’s warning came on a day when its leaders...
www.voanews.com www.voanews.com
 
