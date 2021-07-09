President Ghani to Taliban: If you love Afghanistan, promise me you will not accept Durand line as border with Pak

"Political trump card", yeah that's going to decide the fate of Afghanistan. Politics.



Maybe you been living under a rock, there was a war going on for last 20 years in Afghanistan. Americans lost the game of attrition and now they ran away like from Vietnam(minus the humiliation because of the agreement). Ghani would soon be of no importance(well he is already unimportant but still) to anyone. So good luck with that "trump card".