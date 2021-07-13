President Erdoğan , Xi Jinping hails strong resilience, potential in China-Turkey cooperation

TOTUU said: Xi Jinping hails strong resilience, potential in China-Turkey cooperation Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday hailed the resilience and huge potential in the cooperation between China and Turkey during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.



Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday hailed the resilience and huge potential in the cooperation between China and Turkey during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.



In the conversation, Xi spoke highly of the close cooperation between two sides in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, saying it added new highlight in the bilateral relations.



Noting that the two sides are going to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Xi said that China is ready to work with Turkey to push forward the bilateral strategic cooperation.



Stressing that two sides should respect each other's core concerns and strengthen strategic mutual trust, the Chinese president reiterated China's support to Turkey for defending its national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity as well as its development strategy.



China is ready to strengthen cooperation in areas such as counter-terrorism and security with Turkey, noted Xi.



He called on the two sides to promote the synergy between China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Turkey's "Middle Corridor" plan, enhance cooperation in economic and trade areas to achieve more results in pragmatic cooperation.



Speaking of cooperation in vaccines, Xi reassured his Turkish counterpart China's support in this regard while stressing the two sides should jointly oppose politicizing the tracing of the virus and any attempts to label the virus with certain terms.



Xi also called on the Turkish side to jointly build the community of common health for mankind with China.



Erdogan, for his part, extended his congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).



Reiterating Turkey's close attention to developing ties with China, the Turkish president wishes to enhance cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines.



He also voiced Turkey's support for China to defend its national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and its activities in fighting against terrorism and expressed the country's opposition against people who attempt to conduct separatist activities that harm China's sovereignty on the territory of Turkey.

President Erdoğan, China’s Xi discuss cooperation, COVID-19 fight President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, held a phone conference Tuesday evening where they discussed enhancing...



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, held a phone conference Tuesday evening where they discussed enhancing cooperation in many fields, including the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine development.



The steps that will improve Turkey-China relations and regional developments, especially in terms of trade, investment, energy, transportation and health were discussed in the phone call, according to the statement made by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.



Recalling that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and China, President Erdoğan expressed that they would like to celebrate these important anniversaries in a way befitting the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.



There is wide-reaching cooperation potential between the two countries in all fields of regional and global diplomacy and economy, President Erdoğan emphasized, and stated that the High-Level Joint Working Group between the countries will accelerate cooperation.



For his part, the Chinese president has said they stand ready to conduct in-depth vaccine cooperation with Turkey and help it defeat the COVID-19 pandemic at an early date, according to the country’s news agencies.







Last month, Sinovac, the Chinese developer of



Meanwhile, Erdoğan also drew attention to the importance of Uyghur Turks, a Turkic Muslim minority in China’s East Turkistan, also known as Xinjiang, living in prosperity, freedom and peace as equal citizens of China.



He expressed Turkey's respect for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

2nd LD Writethru: Xi vows in-depth vaccine cooperation with Turkey - China.org.cn





BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese side stands ready to conduct in-depth vaccine cooperation with Turkey and help it defeat the COVID-19 pandemic at an early date, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Xi pointed out that since last year, the practical cooperation between China and Turkey has yielded encouraging results, showing strong resilience and great potential.



The close cooperation between the two sides in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has become a new highlight in bilateral relations, Xi said.



Noting that China and Turkey are about to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, Xi said the Chinese side is willing to work with Turkey to promote greater development of China-Turkey strategic cooperative relations.



Xi emphasized that both sides should respect each other's core concerns and enhance strategic mutual trust.



China supports Turkey in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and in taking a development path in line with its own national conditions, Xi said, adding that China is also willing to strengthen cooperation with Turkey in anti-terrorism, security and other fields.



Xi called on the two sides to promote synergy between joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Middle Corridor project of Turkey, explore new ideas and measures to optimize bilateral trade structure, and improve economy and trade cooperation so as to push for more fruitful results in their practical cooperation.



Both sides should jointly oppose labelling the virus and politicizing origin tracing, and promote the building of a global community of health for all, Xi added.



For his part, Erdogan once again congratulated the Communist Party of China on its centennial.



He said that this year also marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and China, which is of special significance for both countries.



Turkey attaches importance to developing relations with China, and is willing to have close contacts with China and look to the future, jointly build the Belt and Road, and expand practical cooperation in such fields as economy, trade and infrastructure, Erdogan said, adding that Turkey welcomes investment cooperation with Chinese enterprises.



Expressing appreciation for China's invaluable support in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic, Erdogan said the safety and effectiveness of Chinese vaccines have won recognition and trust worldwide, and Turkey hopes to strengthen vaccine cooperation with China.



Turkey has and will continue to adhere to the one-China policy firmly, he said.



Turkey also supports China in safeguarding its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in combating terrorism, he said, adding that his country does not allow anyone to use Turkish territory to engage in separatist activities that endanger China's sovereignty. Enditem Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday hailed the resilience and huge potential in the cooperation between China and Turkey during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.In the conversation, Xi spoke highly of the close cooperation between two sides in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, saying it added new highlight in the bilateral relations.Noting that the two sides are going to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Xi said that China is ready to work with Turkey to push forward the bilateral strategic cooperation.Stressing that two sides should respect each other's core concerns and strengthen strategic mutual trust, the Chinese president reiterated China's support to Turkey for defending its national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity as well as its development strategy.China is ready to strengthen cooperation in areas such as counter-terrorism and security with Turkey, noted Xi.He called on the two sides to promote the synergy between China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Turkey's "Middle Corridor" plan, enhance cooperation in economic and trade areas to achieve more results in pragmatic cooperation.Speaking of cooperation in vaccines, Xi reassured his Turkish counterpart China's support in this regard while stressing the two sides should jointly oppose politicizing the tracing of the virus and any attempts to label the virus with certain terms.Xi also called on the Turkish side to jointly build the community of common health for mankind with China.Erdogan, for his part, extended his congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).Reiterating Turkey's close attention to developing ties with China, the Turkish president wishes to enhance cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines.He also voiced Turkey's support for China to defend its national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and its activities in fighting against terrorism and expressed the country's opposition against people who attempt to conduct separatist activities that harm China's sovereignty on the territory of Turkey.President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, held a phone conference Tuesday evening where they discussed enhancing cooperation in many fields, including the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine development.The steps that will improve Turkey-China relations and regional developments, especially in terms of trade, investment, energy, transportation and health were discussed in the phone call, according to the statement made by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.Recalling that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and China, President Erdoğan expressed that they would like to celebrate these important anniversaries in a way befitting the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.There is wide-reaching cooperation potential between the two countries in all fields of regional and global diplomacy and economy, President Erdoğan emphasized, and stated that the High-Level Joint Working Group between the countries will accelerate cooperation.For his part, the Chinese president has said they stand ready to conduct in-depth vaccine cooperation with Turkey and help it defeat the COVID-19 pandemic at an early date, according to the country’s news agencies.Last month, Sinovac, the Chinese developer of the first COVID-19 vaccine used in Turkey, was urged by Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca to invest in the country for mass production of vaccines . Koca, who held a videoconference call with Sinovac executives, said he believed a good cooperation model can be developed between the company and his country. According to media outlets, Sinovac has reportedly started production in Turkey Meanwhile, Erdoğan also drew attention to the importance of Uyghur Turks, a Turkic Muslim minority in China’s East Turkistan, also known as Xinjiang, living in prosperity, freedom and peace as equal citizens of China.He expressed Turkey's respect for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese side stands ready to conduct in-depth vaccine cooperation with Turkey and help it defeat the COVID-19 pandemic at an early date, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Xi pointed out that since last year, the practical cooperation between China and Turkey has yielded encouraging results, showing strong resilience and great potential.The close cooperation between the two sides in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has become a new highlight in bilateral relations, Xi said.Noting that China and Turkey are about to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, Xi said the Chinese side is willing to work with Turkey to promote greater development of China-Turkey strategic cooperative relations.Xi emphasized that both sides should respect each other's core concerns and enhance strategic mutual trust.China supports Turkey in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and in taking a development path in line with its own national conditions, Xi said, adding that China is also willing to strengthen cooperation with Turkey in anti-terrorism, security and other fields.Xi called on the two sides to promote synergy between joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Middle Corridor project of Turkey, explore new ideas and measures to optimize bilateral trade structure, and improve economy and trade cooperation so as to push for more fruitful results in their practical cooperation.Both sides should jointly oppose labelling the virus and politicizing origin tracing, and promote the building of a global community of health for all, Xi added.For his part, Erdogan once again congratulated the Communist Party of China on its centennial.He said that this year also marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and China, which is of special significance for both countries.Turkey attaches importance to developing relations with China, and is willing to have close contacts with China and look to the future, jointly build the Belt and Road, and expand practical cooperation in such fields as economy, trade and infrastructure, Erdogan said, adding that Turkey welcomes investment cooperation with Chinese enterprises.Expressing appreciation for China's invaluable support in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic, Erdogan said the safety and effectiveness of Chinese vaccines have won recognition and trust worldwide, and Turkey hopes to strengthen vaccine cooperation with China.Turkey has and will continue to adhere to the one-China policy firmly, he said.Turkey also supports China in safeguarding its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in combating terrorism, he said, adding that his country does not allow anyone to use Turkish territory to engage in separatist activities that endanger China's sovereignty. Enditem Click to expand...

I think we should put aside silly disagreements (uigur etc) and cooperate strongly with China now. Together with China, we can establish more FAIR new world order, and it will benefit everyone except the colonialist western world.